EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board is two weeks away from voting on the county’s 2022 budget.
During a County Board meeting Tuesday, community members had the opportunity to provide input on the budget during a public hearing. However, no member of the public commented during the public hearing.
County Board supervisors still have time to make amendments to next year’s budget, which is expected to cost slightly more than this year. On Nov. 2 the County Board will hold a special budget meeting, during which supervisors can propose budget amendments.
According to County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s budget recommendation, the county in 2022 will spend $154.52 million on operations, an increase of 7.82% compared to this year’s $143.31 million. The operating budget includes $40.19 million from tax levy, an increase of 7.25% compared to the $37.47 million in tax levy in 2021. Tax levy is the amount of money collected from county taxpayers.
The proposed 2022 tax rate is $3.967 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, an increase of 0.08% from $3.964 in 2021.
ADRC plan approved
The County Board on Tuesday approved the county Aging and Disability Resource Center’s 2022-24 plan on aging. Approval of the plan is necessary for the state of Wisconsin to receive federal funding from the Older Americans Act.
The plan includes several categories the ADRC will address, and those are based in part on 655 survey responses from community members. Categories include increasing awareness of the effects of social isolation and ways to improve it; improving knowledge of public transportation options in the county; serving more senior meals by adding “nontraditional congregate dining sites”; developing a “caregiver respite and volunteer program for non-medical companionship”; and raising awareness of and knowledge about dementia programs.
Conversations around social isolation have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, “some of the people that were hit the hardest or are most vulnerable are people that are older and people with disabilities,” said Supervisor Kim Cronk, ADRC Board chairwoman.
Juvenile Detention Center fees increase
The County Board approved by a vote of 19-7 an increase in fees at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.
Beginning in 2022, non-resident fees will go from $200 to $225 per day. That cost is paid by the counties where a person originally lived. Further, 180 program fees will go from $300 to $325 per day.
Those changes are estimated to result in $110,000 in additional county revenue, according to a fact sheet. It also will result in Eau Claire County fees being similar to other counties in the state. The fact sheet also stated that the hike in rates can help the county deal with the “increasingly complex” needs of the people incarcerated at the juvenile detention center who are facing behavioral health and mental health challenges.
Other business
The County Board confirmed the appointment of Supervisor Nancy Coffey to the county Administration Committee.