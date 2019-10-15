The Eau Claire county board Tuesday approved minor changes to district boundaries and heard financial information.
The board unanimously approved a few minor alterations to supervisory district boundaries. The changes will not have any fiscal impact.
The alterations included four residential addresses changing from District 12 to District 16 in Eau Claire Ward 74; businesses changing from District 8 to District 4 in Altoona Ward 16; and land moving from District 10 to District 21 in Eau Claire Ward 75.
The board also approved a resolution awarding the sale of $9,985,000 in general obligation promissory notes. The money represents the county’s reimbursement for capital projects it has already undertaken in 2019. Of the total, around $4.6 million will go toward annual highway construction and improvements and about $5.2 million will be spent on other capital projects.
On Tuesday evening before the board meeting, the Finance and Budget Committee discussed 2020 levy allocation. It approved a motion to split the approximate $10 million levy allocation.
Out of that total, $7 million will go toward the debt service fund and $3 million will be allocated toward capital projects.
The levy allocations will be finalized in January.
During the Finance and Budget Committee meeting, county finance director Norb Kirk mentioned his recent conversation with Moody’s Investors Service, which gives out bond credit ratings. Eau Claire County received a bond rating of Aa1, the same rating it had last year and one of the highest possible ratings.
Kirk said the conversations went well but noted the continuing drain on the county’s general fund balance is a priority. The 2019 general fund is projected to have a deficit of around $900,000 compared to 2018.
Other business
Zoe Roberts was sworn in as new supervisor for District 27. She will hold the seat until the April 2020 election.
Supervisors received recommendations from the Finance and Budget Committee for the 2020 county budget. The board will officially determine next year’s budget in its meeting next month.
The board heard a first reading from the Department of Human Services to increase fees at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire. It would increase costs for non-residents from $190 to $200 per day and costs for people in the 180 Program from $225 to $300 per day.
The fee increase would boost revenue by an estimated $180,750. Action on the proposal will be voted on in the next regular board meeting.
The next county board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5.