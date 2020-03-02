The first year implementing a vehicle registration fee on Eau Claire County residents raised more revenue than expected and aided the condition of county roads.
The county received $2.45 million in taxes in 2019, about 6.5% above its projected $2.30 million. The vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax, added $30 per annual registration on top of the $75 state fee.
Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said revenue from the additional fees made up about one-third of the $7 million spent on county roadways last year. The money went toward seven projects in 2019: six for roads and one for a bridge. Johnson said 2020 revenue will be spent on four bridges and one road.
Johnson said the funds helped improve the county’s PASER rating from 5.4 to 5.9, which was better than he expected. PASER is a system that rates pavement from 1 through 10, with roads between 5 and 6 being in fair condition. Usually, Johnson said spending about $7 million on road construction improves PASER ratings by about 0.2, but the county’s rating went up by 0.5. The roads should go up to a rating of 6.0 by fall of 2020, which was one of the goals of the wheel tax when it was approved in 2018.
The county has budgeted $2.3 million of revenue from the wheel tax for 2020. County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said it is difficult to accurately predict revenue stream from the wheel tax, so the county will likely budget for $2.3 million in future years as well. Schauf said the county received $179,440 from the wheel tax in January 2020, compared to $217,841 in January 2019.
The County Board ultimately decides to approve or reject the wheel tax as part of its annual budget, but Schauf doesn’t anticipate the wheel tax going away in the near future because it is one of the county’s few avenues to increase local revenue to improve roads.
“There are not a lot of options for funding this type of work,” Schauf said.