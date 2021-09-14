EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County is proposing a second allocation of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The county Administration Committee during a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $2.75 million to be spent in four areas. Of that total, $2 million would be for businesses and nonprofits; $250,000 would go toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic; $250,000 would be for county property infrastructure; and $250,000 would go toward program administration.
The seven-figure allocation requires final approval from the County Board during its meeting next week. If approved, the resolution will allow the county to spend the funds in the future.
“It opens a pathway for the expenditure of the money,” County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said.
Those figures are not necessarily the only funds the county will allocate toward those four areas. For example, $2 million is the minimum amount the county intends to spend to help businesses and nonprofits.
“We’re going to reserve at least that much,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said. “It may be more, but it gets us started.”
The county currently has about $17.5 million in unspent ARPA funds that it must allocate by the end of 2024. If approved, the resolution would be the second allocation of county ARPA money and bring the unspent total to about $14.8 million. The County Board in July allocated $2.8 million for broadband development.
The $250,000 to respond to the pandemic would go toward “the costs associated with direct COVID public health response including isolation and quarantine processes administered” by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. It could also cover additional staffing at the Health Department and lodging and food for people who need to quarantine.
The $250,000 for county property infrastructure would go toward improving physical aspects of county buildings, such as repairing part of the District Attorney’s Office.
The $250,000 in program administration costs would be spent on hiring three outside administrators to assist with specific areas of ARPA funding: programmatic coordination, third-party grants and broadband.
The programmatic coordinator would figure out what could be covered by ARPA money and proactively determine state funds for which the county could apply.
“We don’t want to leave those funding sources untapped if they make sense for us,” Schauf said.
The third-party grant administrator’s responsibilities would include creating application criteria for business and nonprofits, helping organizations apply for grants and maintaining reports on how much grant money was awarded. Essentially, the administrator will handle “how we spent the money, what we spent it on and that it was actually spent on what we said it was going to be spent on,” Schauf said.
The broadband administrator would assist the county Broadband Committee in allocating up to $2.8 million in matching funds for town broadband projects.
Schauf noted that the allocation of the ARPA money will be an ongoing process over the next three-plus years.
“We want to be responsive to the needs of our communities and start moving some of this money into our community,” Schauf said. “At the same time, we want to be a little bit cautious about identifying all of our priorities today … They may change, because we’re still in the pandemic.”
County redistricting
The Administration Committee approved a redistricting plan for the 29 county supervisor districts, which occurs every 10 years. District maps will be redrawn this year based on population changes in the 2020 Census.
A tentative redistricting plan is completed, but there is still time for changes before it is finalized.
The tentative plan now goes to the County Board to consider at its meeting next week. During that meeting, there will be a public hearing for the board to receive input. If the board approves the tentative plan, the new district maps will go to county municipalities for review and then be brought back to the board for final consideration in November.
Peter Strand, county geographic information system administrator, has overseen the redistricting process. He said the county did its best to keep supervisor districts similar to their current boundaries. A few changes did occur; three rural districts increased in land size to maintain similar population levels. The same was true for a district in the northern part of the city of Eau Claire and for two districts near UW-Eau Claire.
According to the tentative redistricting plan, the average district contains 3,645 people. Even with new boundaries, each district should have a comparable number of people as they currently do, with district populations increasing or decreasing by 4% at most under the tentative plan.