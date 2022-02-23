EAU CLAIRE — Members of the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee were split Tuesday on recommending a proposal to rezone land in the town of Washington where developers plan to build a subdivision of over 100 homes.
During its meeting Tuesday, the committee voted 2-2 on a request to rezone 238 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district. The vote was only a recommendation, so the rezoning proposal will be considered by the Eau Claire County Board at its March 1 meeting. The Washington Town Board recommended approval of the proposal last week.
On Tuesday, supervisors Gary Gibson and Dane Zook voted in favor of the proposal, while supervisors Jim Dunning and Robin Leary voted against it. Supervisor Nancy Coffey was absent but sent a public comment outlining her opposition to the development.
In a report, county staff recommended approval of the rezoning.
“The request is substantially consistent with the intent, description and policies of the rural transition future land use classification and other applicable goals, objectives and policies,” the report states.
Rezoning is the first of many steps that require approval before a subdivision can be built. The development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, is proposed to be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire.
Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request. Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, which also includes Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
This is the third rezoning proposal on the same stretch of land in about a year from the same development group. In February 2021, developers withdrew a rezoning proposal before the County Board could vote on it. A few months later, they brought back a separate, very similar petition that was denied by the County Board in June 2021. The Planning and Development Committee voted 3-2 against recommending approval of a proposal last January and 3-2 again last May.
This year’s proposal closely resembles those from last year, though there are differences. This subdivision would have space for 107 single-family home lots, slightly less than the 117 home lots proposed last year. Also, every home would have an individual septic system, unlike last year’s proposal that included the majority of homes using community-based septic systems.
During the public hearing portion of the rezoning request, 13 people spoke against the development and nine spoke in favor.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter in support.
“Among the most significant current challenges for our local economy are workforce development and housing supply,” the letter reads in part. “This is an opportunity to increase housing supply in the area, addressing the housing shortage while providing benefits for everyone towards attainability and affordability.”
More than 300 residents have signed a protest petition opposing the current development. Residents expressed concerns with maintaining a rural way of life, traffic safety and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request.
The committee also received nine written public comments against the proposal.
“We are not opposed to development, nor to developing this particular land,” resident Brian Binczak wrote. “We are opposed to the largest development ever attempted in county history on this particular land … If the concept of this development matched what the land (and) roads support, I believe we could find a solution that is acceptable for everyone.”
Commenters also mentioned housing density concerns, saying 107 homes is too many.
“If this (proposal) incorporated 50, or a little more, houses you wouldn’t hear a peep from us,” wrote resident Leslie Duffy.
Holzinger said the development group has made changes to the proposal and is receptive to future adjustments.
“Is 107 lots the magic number? It’s not,” Holzinger said. “We are open to suggestions and we expect a lot of feedback from you folks so that we can move forward and do something that the entire community can be proud of.”