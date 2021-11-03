EAU CLAIRE — The 2022 Eau Claire County budget will involve higher spending and more reliance on debt service.
The county in 2022 will spend $154.52 million on operations, an increase of 7.82% compared to this year’s $143.31 million. The operating budget includes $40.19 million from tax levy, an increase of 7.25% compared to $37.47 million in tax levy in 2021. Tax levy is the amount of money collected from county taxpayers.
Of that $40.19 million in tax levy, debt service is projected to account for $15.95 million, a higher figure than the county would like.
“The projected 2022 debt service payment as estimated will be 36.47% of the total county levy, which will exceed the county debt management policy limit set at 30% of the county total tax levy,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf wrote in her budget recommendation. “With the current tax levy limitations and the resulting necessity to continue to borrow to fund capital purchases in the future, it will very likely not be possible to maintain future debt service payments below the county debt management limitations.”
The 2022 budget also includes a tax rate of $3.967 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, an increase of 0.08% from $3.964 in 2021.
Other information in the budget is that the county projects sales tax collections will improve next year. The budget includes $11.72 million for sales tax revenue in 2022, an increase of about $1.2 million compared to this year.
In an Oct. 25 memo, the county Finance and Budget Committee cautioned the County Board that “the dramatic increase in anticipated sales tax represents a risk.” The committee did not propose a decrease in sales tax projections “but intends to watch the receipts carefully,” according to the memo.
The budget reserves $700,000 of sales tax revenue in 2022 “to make needed adjustments to the salary matrix” of county workers, which could allow the county to provide better compensation and retain more employees.
The county also increased its revenue projections for the vehicle registration fee in 2022 to $2.6 million, an 8% increase compared to this year’s $2.4 million. The fee, also known as a wheel tax, results in county residents paying an additional fee for annual vehicle registrations.
Supervisors question budget deliberation
The Eau Claire County Board approved the 2022 budget Wednesday by vote of 16-10. That approval came after about one hour and 20 minutes of deliberation on Wednesday and about three-and-a-half hours of deliberation on Tuesday. The board had to reconvene Wednesday because its meeting Tuesday, which began at 7 p.m., did not end by 11 p.m.
Multiple supervisors objected Wednesday to the way the budget was deliberated. In previous years, the County Board reviewed budget requests from each county department during its budget meeting. That did not occur this year. Instead, the County Board reviewed six budget amendments that were submitted before Tuesday's meeting: five proposed amendments from the county Finance and Budget Committee and one proposed amendment from Supervisor Jerry Wilkie.
On Wednesday, supervisors had the opportunity to propose budget amendments, the same as in previous years. No amendments were proposed.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis, who voted against the budget, said she expected the budget to be deliberated more thoroughly before a vote occurred.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar replied to Pagonis.
“The amendments are the deliberation,” Smiar said. “We are not going to go through the budget either line by line, department by department or by question.”
“This is probably my 14th budget that I’ve done, and I’ve never had a situation in which members of the County Board were shut out from asking questions,” Pagonis said in response.
“I note your comment, and I don’t agree that they’re shut out, but we will proceed,” Smiar replied.
Supervisor Zoe Roberts, who voted against the budget, expressed similar sentiments as Pagonis.
“I’m a little appalled that we’re not actually covering it and going through the budget in more detail, personally,” Roberts said.
Amendments get votes
The board on Tuesday denied by vote of 17-9 an amendment that would have decreased the number of new county Department of Human Services workers. That means DHS will have funding for 11.83 new full-time equivalent workers in 2022, which Schauf proposed.
The board also denied by vote of 16-10 an amendment to stop DHS from contracting with Alia, an outsider provider.
The board approved an amended amendment to fund the county’s Health Savings Account “at current levels.” That account will also be funded by about $150,000 from “wage matrix restructuring.”
The board approved an amendment to add a part-time fiscal associate to the Sheriff’s Office. The job would have an annual cost of $25,497. It should be fully funded by grants and not require any county spending.
The County Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9, where it will vote on redistricting its 29 supervisory districts.