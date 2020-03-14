Sales tax numbers for Eau Claire County in 2019 featured a slight uptick compared to the previous year.
The county collected $11.11 million from its 0.5% county sales tax last year, about $260,000 more than anticipated, its smallest surplus since 2010. The county took in $11.03 million in sales taxes in 2018, well above its budget of $10.1 million, and the previous seven years all saw surpluses of at least $800,000.
Last year featured five months with more than $1 million in sales, including a monthly high of $1.13 million in June, which was the most in any month over the past 10 years. However, 2019 also had several other months with lower revenue. February came in with the least amount of sales taxes, totaling around $670,000.
The past decade has featured an increase in both total taxable sales and sales taxes revenue every year, and all of them have come in above budget. That was the case again in 2019, but barely. Total county taxable sales came in at about $2.22 billion, around $15 million more than 2018, or an increase of 0.7%. Taxable sales from 2017 to 2018 increased by 4.8%.
The shrinking increase means the local economy might be stagnating, which is why the county has projected this year‘s sales tax budget to be flat. County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the 2020 budget is $10.85 million, nearly identical to 2019.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis was satisfied the county came in above budget in 2019 but didn’t feel comfortable increasing projections for 2020.
“We pushed it probably about as far as we can,” said Pagonis, chair of the Finance and Budget Committee.
Sales taxes are a 0.5% tax added to nearly all purchases in the county. They are most affected by larger, discretionary buys like vehicles and residential appliances. That is a sign of consumer confidence, which is why sales taxes are an important indicator of the county’s economic health.
“If the economy starts to pull back or tighten again, then we’re potentially going to be seeing less sales taxes because people would think twice about making those larger, big-ticket purchases,” Kirk said.
The county receives the sales tax numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on about a two-month delay. (This January’s numbers will likely be done in late March, for example).
Kirk and his colleagues can estimate monthly tax totals, but they don’t know the numbers until they receive them, which can make it challenging to accurately project future budgets based on revenues outside of their control.
“It’s difficult to predict and it’s largely driven by what’s going on in the economy,” Kirk said.
Surplus money goes into the county’s general fund and has served as a buffer to help offset the county’s ongoing financial challenges, so this year’s relatively small surplus results in less fiscal breathing room for the county.
“At least for now, we appear to have reached a saturation point,” Pagonis said.