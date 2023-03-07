EAU CLAIRE — A surplus from 2022’s sales taxes is among factors leading Eau Claire County Board supervisors to doubt that borrowing may be needed at all this year.

On Tuesday night, the County Board voted 18-9 against an initial authorization that would allow the county to issue up to $5.2 million later this year. This vote had been delayed from January’s meeting when county supervisors said they wanted updated financial figures before making a decision.

