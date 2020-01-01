Area schools were scheduled to reopen today with the usual classroom activities involving teaching and learning. Students and instructors may resume their roles after some time off, but one academic measure that will not occur this month is a local week celebrating school choice.
During its Dec. 3 meeting, the Eau Claire County Board rejected a resolution proclaiming Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as Eau Claire County School Choice Week. Nearly all supervisors did not favor the proposal, with a final vote of 24-2 against it.
Most people who spoke against the proclamation view school choice as helping fund private voucher schools at the expense of public schools.
“I think we’re sending the wrong message by proclaiming Eau Claire County School Choice Week because it implies we’re supporting voucher schools with our taxpayer dollars,” Supervisor Stella Pagonis said.
Supervisor Kimberly Cronk voted against the proposal and said she received many emails about the issue, all of them expressing disagreement with the proclamation. Supervisor Robin Leary read similar feedback and said it was the most emails she received about a proclamation during her more than two decades on the board.
Eight people spoke against the proclamation during the public comment portion of the meeting. They noted the transfer of taxpayer money in Wisconsin from public schools to voucher schools was done legislatively without public input over several years.
Carol Craig previously served as a school board member and called the proclamation “offensive” and “counterproductive to providing quality public services.”
Craig reframed the proposal as a question.
“Would any of you, as County Board supervisors, support a proclamation that provided private, for-profit share of services in Eau Claire County in direct competition to the public mandated share of services provided by the Eau Claire County, and in so doing, pay for these private choice services out of your county budget?” Craig said. “If the answer to that is no, then the answer to this proclamation must also be no because it’s the exact same game.”
Chris Hambuch-Boyle, a former public school educator and school board member, said revenue caps and levy limits that began in the 1990s have contributed to financial issues for local schools.
Hambuch-Boyle and many others mentioned the complexity of the state’s education funding formula.
“If you want to be confused, try to figure it out,” said Liz Spencer, whose children and two grandchildren attended Eau Claire public schools.
Spencer spoke against the proposal and said the burden of paying for private education shifted from income taxes to property taxes.
“On the surface, this looks like a really good idea,” Spencer said. “Who among us is not in favor of high-quality, effective education and high-quality, professional teachers? However, school choice is a code word for voucher schools … that are siphoning off necessary funds from our public schools.”
Spencer said those funding challenges have forced public schools to go to referendum to pay for infrastructure and operational expenses.
“Public dollars need to go to public schools that are accountable to the public who pays for them,” Spencer said.