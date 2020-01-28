As Eau Claire County begins working on its strategic plan, it wants to hear from citizens to better understand their values and priorities.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said county leaders want to increase citizen involvement and awareness about county government while also creating a better sense of community.
“One of the challenges for every local government is getting good conversations going,” Schauf said.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar said the county is focusing on transparency, integrity and civility.
“We can have disagreements, but we should be modeling civil discourse, making civil decisions, bringing everyone to the table, speaking respectfully but differing with each other if we must and then making our decisions fully informed,” Smiar said.
With more challenges facing the county, particularly its annual budget, county leaders believe more people should be heard regarding potential solutions.
A tangible step in that area will occur in early March. Over the course of several days during the week of March 9, Rob Karwath, national spokesperson for the Speak Your Peace Civility Project, will lead public forums in different locations to gain a better sense of residents’ priorities and provide tools to help solve problems going forward.
Karwath will synthesize the input at those sessions and provide it to county leaders, who will take it into account when working in earnest on the county’s strategic plan after the April election.
Schauf said the “collective intelligence” that hopefully comes out of the public forums should help create potential solutions.
“As we continue to deal with the pressures of funding and requests for service, we’re going to need to have everyone’s voice in this conversation in a meaningful way,” Schauf said.
Karwath said it is the first time Speak Your Peace, which began in Duluth, has paired its civility teachings with strategic planning and commended county leaders for their foresight. He advised Chippewa Valley leaders several years ago during construction of the Confluence Project and has worked with residents of Madeline Island, Wisconsin Rapids, several Minnesota communities and a variety of towns and cities around the country.
Karwath addressed some community members during a Jan. 17 State of the County breakfast hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. He also spoke with county employees during training on Jan. 20. Employees work directly on issues and understand the county’s various pressures, so Karwath said they serve as valuable resources to help find solutions.
Speak Your Peace has nine tenets that stem from “Today I will” statements. The nine areas are: pay attention; listen; be inclusive; not gossip; show respect; be agreeable (open to compromise); apologize; give constructive criticism; and take responsibility.
The tenets appear basic, and Karwath said many people are initially skeptical of their effectiveness. However, the simplicity is intentionally done so everyone can grasp the tools for progress without extensive training or certification.
Smiar aims to have conversations focused on “us” rather than “us versus them.” He hopes the discussions can serve as a counterbalance to the often divisive state and national politics.
“What we’re talking about is running contrary to the current way business is done in government, which is to get in there and beat the hell out of each other and call each other names,” Smiar said. “What we’re trying to do is emphasize civility in the process and draw people together.”
Schauf and Smiar said civility means respectfully listening to others. By being civil, Smiar said it will encourage more people to talk and not feel “squelched by the atmosphere in the room.”
However, a balance must be struck, and Karwath said it is important to have genuine conversations rather than being overly polite.
“It’s not that fake nice,” Karwath said. “It’s about (the fact) we might really disagree, but we’re not going to call each other names, we’re not going to slam doors.”
Even if something doesn’t turn out exactly how someone hoped, Karwath said having voices heard will make people more likely to work on future solutions and not become discouraged.
“Having more heads in the game is more important than ever,” he said.
Indeed, Smiar hopes people recognize the value of their input and understand their potential to make a difference.
“You build people’s commitment when they see their piece in it, rather than something that we create in a smoky room somewhere,” Smiar said.
Challenges include time commitment and reaching citizens who haven’t previously participated in local government.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Schauf said. “None of us can fix this on our own … We have challenges, but I think it’s an invitation to work on solving them.”
Smiar added that people will “have to give up some of their accustomed ways of doing things.”
“I expect there’s going to be some blowback,” Smiar said. “It’s not going to make everybody happy.”
Meeting for discussions and hosting forums in March are the beginning steps to increase citizen engagement, but Smiar said the county must show tangible progress going forward.
“If you go to a meeting and after the meeting, people say, ‘What a waste of time that was,’ that’s the end of motivation for that meeting,” Smiar said. “If they go away and say, ‘Yes, OK, we got one thing done,’ that’s the motivation to keep going, so we have to do something they can walk away from and say, ‘OK, that was worth it.’”