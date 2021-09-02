EAU CLAIRE — Brady and Jeanne Foust share a lifelong love of geography and the arts.
On Thursday the Fousts backed up their matching passions with twin $1 million gifts — one to Pablo Center at the Confluence and the other to UW-Eau Claire, where Brady taught geography for 37 years.
In a news conference announcing the donations, Brady said he was involved with efforts to establish a performing arts center in Eau Claire starting in the 1970s and was thrilled to see the 2018 opening of Pablo Center, which he called “one of the gems in the redevelopment of downtown Eau Claire” and an important economic development tool. He also noted that he never expected to stay in Eau Claire for more than a couple years.
“But I fell in love with the university, I fell in love with the city, I fell in love with the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Idea, and I really fell in love with my students,” Brady said. “I loved every minute of teaching here, every minute of my life here in Eau Claire, and I’m glad we’re able to do something to support both institutions.”
For Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center, the Fousts’ “exceptionally rare” gift can be summed up in three words: “Incredible lasting legacy.”
“For an organization of our nature and our size, this is monumental,” Anderson said. “This is a game-changing and spring-boarding experience and a great way to launch our capital campaign.”
The donation launches Pablo Center’s $7 million Turn It Up To Eleven fundraising campaign, which focuses on the retirement of its remaining $5 million in capital construction debt along with the funding of two lasting endowments. The endowments will go toward increasing access to events and expanding programming for K-12 students.
“The arts — music, performance, the visual arts, the written word — are an important part of our lives, and we want to help continue that legacy here,” Brady said.
At UW-Eau Claire, the Fousts’ donation will establish the Brady Foust Geospatial Analysis and Technology Double Major Scholarship.
The couple are providing $500,000 to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation for the scholarship this year and another $500,000 in 2022, said Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
Each Foust scholarship recipient at UW-Eau Claire will receive $10,000 a year for a total of $40,000 over four years. Two scholarships will be available to students entering the university in 2022-23 and two more to students entering in 2023-24. The fund eventually may provide four scholarships per year.
Recipients must major in the geography and anthropology department’s geospatial analysis and technology program while maintaining a 3.0 GPA. They also must have a second major to help them become highly sought after in many career areas following graduation.
“What we’re doing with this scholarship is we’re attracting students from different disciplines, and actually you see that in today’s society location technology is everywhere,” Jeanne said, listing hydrology, public health and political redistricting as examples. “The idea is that geospatial technology helps geography break out of its own boundaries, and this scholarship will enable students who aren’t aware of the technology that geospatial brings to their own fields.”
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt praised the generosity of the Fousts and their commitment to the university and its students.
“With his passion, expertise and his vision, Dr. Foust helped UW-Eau Claire’s geography department become one of the top programs in the country, preparing countless Blugolds to be innovators and leaders in the rapidly changing world of geospatial technologies,” Schmidt said. “Now, through this generous gift to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, (the Fousts) are making it possible for future generations of geographers to pursue their dreams of taking geospatial technologies to the next level.”
After Brady’s retirement, he was one of three founders of HazardHub which quickly became one of the leading providers of geospatial hazard data to the insurance industry. It was purchased by Guidewire Software in August. Jeanne Foust retired this year after a 30-year career at Esri, the world’s leading geographic information systems software producer.
During Pablo Center’s construction, Brady conducted over 60 tours of the work in progress. He remains a member of the Confluence Council Board, with his term as past president ending this month.
The confluence of factors made it a perfect time to make the donations, agreed the Fousts, who hope their action sparks more gifts to causes near and dear to their hearts.