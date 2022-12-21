EAU CLAIRE — A man and woman have pleaded not guilty in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old Altoona man.

Brandon A. Gaston, 46, of Rockford, Ill., and Tracey A. Clark, 55, of Eau Claire, entered the pleas this week in Eau Claire County Court.

