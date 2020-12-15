EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek couple, accused of neglecting their baby after police say the woman used heroin in the car with the child in the vehicle, have been sentenced.
Robert B. Metzenbauer, 41, and Lindsay C. Nohr, 36, both of 8855 Green Acres Court, pleaded no contest and guilty, respectively, this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.
Metzenbauer also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Judge Jon Theisen placed Metzenbauer on two years of probation and fined him $961.
As conditions of probation, Metzenbauer must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended counseling or treatment, and maintain absolute sobriety. He also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge against Nohr will be dismissed if she pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities, undergoes an alcohol and drug assessment, completes parenting classes, and complies with conditions set by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police and EMS personnel were called to a report on Aug. 2 of an unresponsive woman lying on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Farwell Street.
Metzenbauer told police Nohr, his girlfriend, asked him to pick her up from the north side of Eau Claire. When he arrived, Metzenbauer said, Nohr was unresponsive and was holding their 18-month-old child. Metzenbauer was asked if Nohr had consumed any drugs and he said he didn’t know.
Metzenbauer told a second officer he received a call from a third party that he needed to pick up his passed out girlfriend.
“They left her for dead,” he told police.
Metzenbauer told the second officer he didn’t know who called him.
Another man at the scene told police he had been in the car with both Metzenbauer and Nohr.
A police officer spoke with Nohr at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Nohr admitted she overdosed on heroin and that she, Metzenbauer and their child were all in the vehicle when she was using the drug. Nohr admitted she knows it’s wrong to use heroin while with her child.
Based on speaking with the man and Nohr, a police officer determined that Metzenbauer was lying. When confronted by police, Metzenbauer continued to say he was called to the scene and was not there when Nohr overdosed.
Metzenbauer was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs in January in Chippewa County.