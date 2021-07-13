CHIPPEWA FALLS — Tommy Vext has written dozens of songs, and has several albums ready for release. However, as former lead singer of the rock band Bad Wolves, Vext is perhaps best known for his cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 hit “Zombie,” which he re-arranged into a rock hit.
Written by The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan, the song is about the death of two boys in a 1993 bombing.
“I was a fan of The Cranberries growing up,” Vext said during a phone interview last week. “What Dolores was talking about is a protest anthem against violence. People can relate to that song, even more now.”
Vext recorded his re-arrangement in 2017, making slight alterations to the lyrics to update it. It has been a steady hit on rock stations since it was released.
While Vext is proud of that song, he is quick to point out he has plenty of other material. He wrote all the songs that are recorded under the Bad Wolves name, and performs his favorites. He also has written numerous songs in the past two years.
“COVID obviously affected everybody. The touring industry took a huge hit,” Vext said. “I kind of got stir-crazy, so I recorded four albums because I’m such a workaholic. In 2020, I did a double covers album, that has leaked onto Youtube.”
Another rearrangement he is proud of his version of Lana Del Ray’s “Videogames.”
Vext had a falling out with his record label last year, and he carefully worded responses about the situation.
“We’re actually in a dispute right now over the name Bad Wolves,” he explained. “I wrote those hits. We’re playing everything.”
Vext will play at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the tent at the top of the hill at Rock Fest.
“We’ll play 40 minutes at Rock Fest, which is cool, because I like being on stage,” Vext said. “I like the festivals, because I’m a fan, and I like to watch the other bands.”
Vext likes to mix up his set, too, slowing it down in the middle.
“I’m a huge fan of acoustic versions and MTV Unplugged,” he said. “In the middle of the set, we bring out the piano and do three songs with just the piano and an acoustic guitar.”
With touring beginning to pick up, Vext is seeing the crowds return, and he’s excited for the energy of live shows. He was coming off a packed show in North Dakota, on his way toward Wisconsin for his show this week.
“People just need each other,” he said. “As bad as the last 18 months was, the takeaway is don’t take things for granted. Music brings people together, and it always will.”
Huge crowds expected
Chippewa Valley Music Festivals general manager Wade Asher is excited about the huge turnout expected this week.
“We have 7,000 camp sites out here, and this is the first time ever we’ve sold out for Rock Fest,” Asher said Monday. “There is a lot of pent-up demand. People are ready to rock. The ticket sales tell the whole story.”
Asher had to re-work the lineup a few times, getting Stone Sour and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor as a replacement for hip-hop star Snoop Dogg. He’s heard positive reaction from fans about the lineup since it was released last fall.
“It’s a very diverse lineup. Everyone has their own cup of tea,” Asher said.
Asher is proud of the work his staff did on COVID-19 preparedness at Country Fest, and those measures will remain in place this week.
“Our whole goal was to do way more than the state and county wanted us to do,” Asher said. “We had on-site Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. We had on-site rapid-testing. We did it to make it convenient for people. We’re going to do the exact same thing as country (fest) for rock, because it went so well. We’re not going to relax, either.”
Like Vext, Asher said he knows fans deeply need live shows.
“It is a lot of work to get through this,” Asher said. “What a great way to get back to live music — it’s never been more important than it is right now.”