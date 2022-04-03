BARRON — It had been more than two weeks since Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve has reported a COVID-19-related death in her county.
“That’s good news; that’s the goal,” Sauve said Friday morning. “And the hospitalizations and severe illnesses, we want to limit.”
However, the county wound up reporting another death Friday afternoon. Sauve is hopeful the worst of the pandemic is in the past.
“So many people have been vaccinated or have had COVID by now, and I really think that’s what it comes down to now,” she said. “We finally hit the green in the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) risk map (Thursday). Along with Rusk County, we were the last two in the yellow. We’re very thankful our cases are down.”
Sauve is optimistic her office will be allowed to begin offering second booster shots to people age 50 and older and those in severe risk categories in the next week or two. Roughly 29% of Barron County residents have gotten one booster shot.
For the month of March, 34 residents died from virus-related symptoms across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin: 7 in Eau Claire County, 6 in St. Croix County, 5 each in Barron and Dunn counties, 3 each in Chippewa, Clark and Trempealeau counties, and 1 each in Jackson and Pierce counties. Buffalo, Pepin and Rusk counties reported no virus-related deaths in the past month.
The 12 counties have now combined for 1,048 virus-related deaths, up from 1,014 on March 1, 956 on Feb. 1 and 881 on Jan. 1. There were 472 deaths in those counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, 12,800 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, including 10 reported Friday. A total of 828 Wisconsinites died in March, which is up from the 765 who died in February.
Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29. The state reached 9,000 deaths on Nov. 30; 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, and 7,000 deaths on May 26, DHS data shows.
New cases remain low, but increased slightly by the end of the week, with a seven-day average now at 371 cases daily, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.
The state’s overall vaccination rate sits at 64.1% of all residents having at least one dose, which is only up 0.2% since March 1.