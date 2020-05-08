When Jason Endres participated in a recent press conference held by the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations, many people reached out wishing him well, including his former daycare instructor.
“Remembering somebody from 30 years ago, that’s just remarkable,” said Endres, who has spina bifida and uses a motorized wheelchair. “It shows that some people do care.”
That encouraging day marked an exception to what has otherwise been an isolating time under COVID-19 for Jason and Julie Endres, who has cerebral palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair. For people with disabilities, coronavirus has presented various challenges, from grocery shopping to socialization to a greater risk of being infected.
Jason, who is immunocompromised with hydrocephalus, which results in excessive fluid around the brain, doesn’t travel anywhere other than outside to walk their service dog. He signed up to be a poll worker in last month’s election but canceled his shift as a precaution.
“I didn’t want to take the chance of contracting (COVID-19), because I would be put in the hospital almost instantly,” Jason Endres said.
The couple also expressed concern about receiving the proper level of care if one of them had to receive treatment. Disability advocate groups have filed complaints in states including Washington and Alabama claiming health triage recommendations discriminate against people with disabilities.
Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Katherine Schneider is a blind person and worries medical treatment may not be evenly distributed.
“Those of us with disabilities live in fear that our needs will be met last, perhaps especially in times of crisis,” Schneider wrote in an April 2 column in the CV Post.
Schneider’s life has not changed dramatically in the past two months, but she called it difficult to stay inside and rarely interact with people.
“I’m pretty darn lucky; my life is quite fine,” Schneider said. “(But) could it be better? You bet.”
Barriers still exist for Schneider. In last month’s election, she voted absentee in-person but there was not a voting machine accessible to blind people. Schneider instead had a friend fill out her voting form, which worked but was not ideal.
Her County Board position has presented recent challenges as well. The County Board uses the platform Webex for remote meetings, but Schneider said Webex has compatibility issues with screen readers, which she uses for her computer. Those issues mean she has to call into meetings and not have access to visual presentations.
Christopher Wood’s day-to-day life has not substantially changed, though difficulties persist.
Wood has cerebral palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair. A caregiver visits him every morning, and Wood occasionally goes to a park with his parents. Based on positive previous experiences, he is not concerned about improper treatment if he needs health care.
Wood previously worked as a job coach for people with disabilities, but that occupation is not considered essential. Most of his days now are spent entertaining himself, often by going outside and listening to birds near his Eau Claire home.
Physical distancing measures have limited Wood’s movement. His wheelchair takes up additional space in buildings, so to minimize the chances of coming into close contact, Wood stays inside the vehicle when his family goes to a store.
Following physical distancing rules are difficult for Schneider as well. She doesn’t know how close she is to someone unless she hears them, so she encouraged people to greet her and say if they are on her right or left side when walking by her.
Several people with disabilities mentioned grocery deliveries having a longer wait time and rarely including all of the requested items.
“You get 85% of what you want if you’re lucky,” Schneider said.
The most significant adjustment for Jason and Julie Endres has involved fewer home visits from caregivers, who previously came daily. Now they visit every few days and must maintain physical distancing.
“We really can’t take the chance of them coming in as regular as they did beforehand, and when they do come, it has to be on a day nice enough that Jason can take the service dogs for a walk so that (caregivers) are not in the same space as him,” Julie Endres said.
Katie Kroll and her husband take care of three adult children with cognitive disabilities. Since COVID-19 started affecting all aspects of life in mid-March, the three of them have almost exclusively stayed at their rural home just outside Eau Claire. Visits every few weeks from a respite care worker have stopped.
Anna and Luisa Kroll both have fetal alcohol syndrome and cerebral palsy, and Anna also has rheumatoid arthritis. Andy Kroll is blind, has Down syndrome and has had multiple heart surgeries and multiple eye surgeries.
Anna, Luisa and Andy previously worked part-time at Chippewa River Industries and participated in several Special Olympics activities every week. Their days now involve walks in the country, house chores and gardening. They also have job training twice per week through Zoom.
The Endreses often utilize the video conferencing service as well for meetings and to keep in touch with friends and family. The tool has become crucial to personal connection, since their volunteer work has stopped and they rarely leave home.
“Thank goodness for Zoom; I think we’d go crazy without it,” Julie Endres said.
Jason is on several state and local councils and boards and often has virtual meetings.
“That keeps me somewhat connected, but really, it’s pretty lonesome,” Jason Endres said.
Wood misses simple pleasures like attending baseball games. He occasionally feels lonely but appreciates the spring season that brings warmer temperatures, more sunlight and the ability to be outside.
“It’s not much different than everybody else; I just want to go out and do things,” Wood said. “At least you can smell the air. If (COVID-19) would’ve been in November, the depression levels would have been pretty high.”
Katie Kroll said her three kids miss socializing in-person but have reacted well overall and shown resilience.
“They understand at a certain level that this is the right thing to do,” Kroll said. “They’re amenable and cooperative to most things, and despite the downsides, they’re going to roll with it and they’re going to be OK with it. They know at some level that it won’t always be this way, and so they can look forward to when they can get back together with their friends.”
One source of frustration for Katie Kroll involves increased demand for hydroxychloroquine, which Anna Kroll takes for rheumatoid arthritis. Demand for the medication, which also helps people who have lupus and malaria, has increased after President Donald Trump mentioned it could treat coronavirus. Little scientific evidence supports Trump’s claim.
The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists issued a joint statement March 25 advising against disproportionate purchasing of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
“Stockpiling these medications — or depleting supplies with excessive, anticipatory orders — and price gouging in the midst of a pandemic, have grave consequences for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis if the drugs are not available in the community,” the statement read in part.
Anna Kroll has an adequate supply of hydroxychloroquine, but her parents worry what could happen if it continues being purchased at high rates.
“People need to stop this; they need to get informed about this so that they know that taking hydroxychloroquine willy nilly is not going to work for them,” Katie Kroll said. “It’s scary, and there’s just no need for it.”
Kroll also becomes frustrated when people do not follow public health guidelines like social distancing or wearing masks. Kroll is not worried about her children receiving inadequate care, saying they have always been treated well in the past, but it is frightening to know the family would not be able to visit Anna, Luisa or Andy in a hospital if they needed care.
“People are being cavalier about the masks and the social distancing, and I wish they’d just follow the CDC guidelines,” Kroll said. “What if one of my kids would end up in the hospital, or my mother, and there’d be no way that we could spend any time with them? How horrible would that be?”
The effects are not all negative. When Schneider goes to stores, people usually offer assistance, a pleasant surprise. Some neighbors have picked up groceries for the Endreses.
The elimination of respite care visits has required Katie Kroll to provide more hands-on care, but that is a tradeoff she happily accepts.
“I’m betting that a lot of families are going to look back on this and, “You know, I got to spend time with my child that I never got to spend before, and now I know that person better,’ and maybe that’s the way life really should be,” Kroll said.
Kroll hopes that this situation helps residents understand that people with disabilities are often immunocompromised and need full participation from the public to ensure their safety.
“Whatever they do to protect themselves, they’re also doing to protect the disabled community,” Kroll said.