EAU CLAIRE — Like many other student researchers at UW-Eau Claire, Maggie Westerland was in the midst of a long-term study when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She and other psychology students had gathered some information on how different parts of the human brain react to smartphone screen time, but had much more to do when their in-person work was suddenly halted last spring.
“We had three participants worth of data at the time we were locked down,” Westerland said.
Frustrated they could no longer do the lab work with volunteers that their study required, the research team regrouped online in a “virtual lab table” to discuss their next moves.
“The big elephant in the room was COVID,” Westerland said.
The virus that upended their college experience became their new subject, totally changing their project and causing them to do research that didn’t require them to be face-to-face with people.
“It taught us a lot about adapting and surveys,” said Westerland, a senior who will graduate this semester with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience.
Many other teams of students under the mentorship of university faculty did similar pivots away from their prior research topics to instead examine the many facets of COVID-19 and its effects on people.
Nursing majors studied vaccination efforts in local ethnic minority populations as well as battle fatigue among health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Communication majors analyzed the university’s own messages to students about COVID-19 to gauge how effective they were. Other studies touched on distance learning, attitudes on public health precautions and methods to give early warnings when coronavirus were on the rise.
• • •
Students and the professors overseeing their work showed their research projects this week through online presentations at the university’s annual Celebration of Excellence in Research and Creative Activity.
Catherine Chan, executive director of UW-Eau Claire’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, noticed the bounty of studies that examined the pandemic.
“It’s not surprising that our students and staff have risen to the challenge,” she said.
The campus has a longstanding history in engaging in topics affecting the broader community, Chan said, which is often seen in the presentations at CERCA.
Mathematics professor Jessica Kraker and her student, Jessica Lim, began working on a research project in September with the goal of forecasting when the pandemic would increase the need for more hospital beds.
The duo used numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on a state website along with information on how likely people of different ages are to need hospitalization for treating coronavirus.
“The old age group has higher hospitalizations compared to the young age group,” Lin noted.
Taking multiple other factors into consideration, the complicated mathematical formula they created can be used to forecast a range of beds needed in the near future.
Kraker said she began crunching numbers on the pandemic when it started last spring, putting her math expertise to work in some ways as a coping skill.
“I designed this because there were specific questions that frankly affected me personally,” she said.
Concerns for her family, students and others compelled her to see if there was some way for her to use her math skills to spot patterns in how the virus was affecting the community.
• • •
She wasn’t alone as researchers with the university’s Watershed Institute also sought ways to give earlier warnings about the coronavirus.
Inspired by a report from the University of Arizona on testing wastewater for coronavirus, professor Crispin Pierce sought to do a similar study of what went down the drains at UW-Eau Claire.
When funding came this February, his students began taking weekly samples of wastewater as it left three dormitories and an off-campus building. Then those samples were sent to the State Laboratory of Hygiene to test for evidence of the virus.
“The idea is we’d see COVID RNA in the wastewater a week before we’d see symptoms,” Pierce said.
This is expected to provide advance notice of an outbreak as people aren’t likely to get themselves tested unless they feel ill.
The samples so far have shown concentrations of COVID below detectable levels, but that does fit with the very low case count seen at UW-Eau Claire during the spring semester.
However, Pierce does acknowledge that sampling just once a day likely only tested a few students while a sample collected throughout a day would encompass more residents of dormitories. To accomplish that more thorough sampling, the state lab provided equipment last week to the university for the ongoing research project.
While the methods are still being revised to improve accuracy, Pierce said wastewater sampling is seen as a noninvasive way to gauge health problems in a population and has been around since it was employed in the 1950s to test for polio.
Pierce also noted that the experiment gives his students important practice with safety and decontamination procedures they need to know for careers in environmental public health.
“It prepares my students for when they truly will be in an infectious situation,” he said.
• • •
Other research teams weren’t trying to track the virus, but examine how people reacted differently to life during a pandemic.
Overseen by David Leland, associate professor of psychology, six students including Westerland studied COVID-19 related behaviors and opinions.
At the end of the fall semester, they surveyed 204 UW-Eau Claire students about their political leanings and opinions on wearing masks and partying during the pandemic.
“This was in the height of it all,” Westerland noted.
At this time the university had switched to online-only classes in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases that were straining the capacity of local hospitals.
Though the respondents were generally more liberal — 106 identified as Democrats, 52 as Republicans and 46 were unaffiliated or third-party backers — Leland found the overall results were in line with similar studies done elsewhere.
“Those who were more conservative were partying more frequently,” he said of the local survey results.
Meanwhile people who identified themselves as liberal were more supportive of wearing face masks and not engaging in large gatherings.
Another finding in their research was that conservative students were more likely to view wearing masks as a political stance, while that belief was not as common among liberals.
• • •
Though Westerland missed out on studying brain activity with volunteers in the lab this year, she said the sudden shift in her project’s focus educated her on being adaptable to changing conditions.
“It taught our whole lab group a lesson about research,” she said.
Chan acknowledged that was the case for many teams of students and mentors who were forced by the pandemic to alter plans.
“It certainly poses some challenges and limitations,” she said. “It causes the research team to change their game plan at the last minute.”
But despite those hurdles, Chan said the volume of projects submitted for CERCA did not diminish this year.
“Even the pandemic can’t stop them from doing their work,” she said.