CHIPPEWA FALLS — This era of Tilden Tigers baseball has featured some great players, stellar teams and memorable moments. But still, the Chippewa River Baseball League championship eluded the talented bunch.
Until Sunday.
A five-run fourth inning, kickstarted by back-to-back home runs from Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland, helped the Tigers pull away to best the intracity rival Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 10-3 Sunday at Casper Park in the CRBL championship game. The victory earned the Tigers their first league title since 2011, and first with this group of players and coaches.
“That feels awesome,” Baier said. “I grew up watching dad and uncles play all the time and watching them win CRBL championships. That was fun. For us to finally get here and to finally win one, we’ve been here a couple of times, but never took home the trophy. This was a lot of fun today.”
The teams entered the fourth inning tied 1-1 after Chippewa Falls opened the scoring on a Nate Hayes RBI in the third and Drew Steinmetz answered a half inning later. Baier changed that from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fourth, hammering a ball over the left field wall and into the Gannon Field parking lot.
A pitch later, and deja vu. This time it was Weiland who hit a bomb to nearly the exact same spot to put Chippewa up 3-1.
“I haven’t seen us that excited in a long time,” Nolan Baier said. “It was just fun. I hit that home run and that boosted the confidence of the team. And then Dane comes up there and that just puts us over the edge.”
Tilden kept the bats going and took advantage of some further shakiness from Chippewa Falls pitcher Blake Trippler, who hit two batters in the frame. Lucas Steinmetz made it 4-1 on a grounder to left to score Alex Ruf from third, and Cole Zwiefelhofer added two more on a bases-loaded, two-out hit to shallow right field. The team batted around in the frame.
Chippewa Falls never got closer than four runs down the rest of the way.
“I’m a big believer in energy when it comes to baseball,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. “Momentum goes a long way. Nolan and Dane coming in there, came up in a big spot. Got two good pitches to hit and hit them out of the ballpark. The energy level from there on throughout the game, I think that was definitely the turning point.”
Chippewa Falls got two more runs on a Jimmy Schemenauer double to left field and a Hayes liner, but largely struggled to string together hits against Tilden pitcher PJ Lequia. He had a quick turnaround after pitching a complete game in the Tigers’ semifinal win against the Osseo Merchants but remained sharp. He went seven innings, allowing the three runs on 10 hits.
“Usually it takes about the first inning until the butterflies go a little bit,” Lequia said. “It’s really relaxing with just the speed of our defense behind me. Throw strikes and just let them work. That’s all I do, throw strikes and let the defense work.”
A three-run seventh inning for Tilden ended any hopes of a Chippewa Falls comeback. Lucas Steinmetz walked in a run, Jordan Steinmetz had an RBI sacrifice fly and Drew Steinmetz hit an RBI single to left center. After that decisive fourth, the Tiger bats were alive.
“It did turn the momentum and we couldn’t stop it,” LumberJacks manager Wayne Franz said. “They’ve got a team where once they start hitting it’s contagious over there. We knew they were one of the best hitting teams in the league and they showed it.”
The championship bout was originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, then moved to 6 p.m. that evening before eventually being postponed to Sunday when it became clear the rain was not going to let up. The status of the game remained up in the air Sunday, with a 12:30 p.m. start time moving back to 1:30 p.m. and then back to 1 p.m. to avoid wet fields and another rain storm.
“That was tough,” said Nolan Baier, who was named the game’s MVP. “We had like eight different time changes in our groupchat going. It’s hard to stay focused, but we had a lot of guys out here helping to get the field ready. A lot of people were out here and they were ready to go. I think just being out at the field here just kept us focused.”
Tilden’s championship ends a run of four straight for the Osseo Merchants. This marks the organization’s 18th league crown, a CRBL record.
Now both teams turn their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament, which begins Friday. Tilden will travel to Osceola, while Chippewa Falls is heading to River Falls.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers are also hosting a district at Carson Park.
Tilden 10, Chippewa Falls 3
CF 001 010 100 — 3 10 1
Tilden 001 510 30x — 10 12 2
WP: PJ Lequia (7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Blake Trippler (3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Leading hitters: Chippewa Falls: Trippler 3-5 (2B, 2R), Nate Hayes 2-4 (2 RBI), Dawson Mathwig 2-4. Tilden: Drew Steinmetz 3-5 (2B, RBI), Nolan Baier 2-5 (HR, RBI, R, SB), Dane Weiland 2-5 (HR, RBI, 2R), Alex Ruf 2-4 (2B, 3R), Lucas Steinmetz 2-2 (2R. 2 BB).