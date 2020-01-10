CHIPPEWA FALLS — Taking the right photograph requires a keen creative eye, and a local art exhibit has a group of these individuals’ work on hands for the public to appreciate this month.
The Creative Eye photography exhibit at the Heyde Center for the Arts is a display of photographs from 13 local photographers featuring a wide variety of subjects including landscapes, nature and architecture. The exhibit opened on Jan. 6 and will remain open through Feb. 14.
The featured photographers include Darren Hoepner, Bruce Warren, Steve Johnson, Megan Johnson, Claude Schilling, Rachel Kohn, Levi Polus, Jeff Gutsch, Zach Olaphant, Beverly Wickstrom, Lloyd Fleig, Martha Hidalgo Sueldo, and Efrain Sueldo.
Fleig is a longtime photographer whose work in the exhibit show his love for the outdoors and capture its natural beauty. Fleig said having events and galleries such as the Creative Eye photography exhibit are important because they help foster a healthy photography community.
“I love being outside and being with nature,” Fleig said. “I enjoy the views and I try to capture blue skies, clouds, water and anything that catches my eye. And having events like this are very important because it gives the artists a chance to show their work and have people appreciate what they’re doing. It’s nice to have someone compliment you and ask how you did something to pass along what you know to somebody else.”
During an artist reception for the gallery Thursday night, scores of Chippewa Valley residents talked with each of the 13 artists face-to-face about their photography and what inspires them to create and share with others. Some of the pieces included photographs of dense landscapes, some features human subjects as the focus and others took a more artistic approach to photographs featuring heavily edited colors and shadows to accentuate the image originally captured through the camera lense.
Steve Johnson said he looks for nature to show him his subject as he enjoys capturing natural beauty as opposed to creating it in a program like Photoshop after the fact.
“I look for interesting landscape formations and different textures which have light play around on them,” Johnson said. “And when I photograph canyons I like to think of what the pioneers were thinking of and all of the different things around here. I don’t do a lot of fiddling around in post processing because I like to capture as much in-camera as I can.”
Johnson’s daughter Megan Johnson also had work in the Creative Eye photography exhibit and she said it is an exciting opportunity to be involved in a gallery featuring dozens of photographs from talented area photographers.
The Creative Eye photography exhibit is free and open to the public during normal Heyde Center hours through Valentine’s Day.