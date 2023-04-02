EAU CLAIRE — A special prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed after his review of the long-running investigation into a $3.3 million budget shortfall the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services had in 2019.
Brought in as an unrelated third party to review the case, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke issued a statement Friday afternoon to announce his findings.
“While I can agree there were issues in Eau Claire County Human Services regarding some of the accounting records and the handling of finances, I found no facts that were deserving of a criminal offense, especially considering the burden of proving a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Gruenke wrote.
The prosecutor’s decision brings to an end the criminal probe that began nearly three years ago.
At the request of two Eau Claire County Board supervisors, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in May 2020 into the Human Services Department’s financial deficit.
Struggling to get cooperation with its investigation, the Sheriff’s Office hired a forensic auditor to help its detectives. In October 2021, the Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to the Human Services Department.
After completing its investigation, the Sheriff’s Office and the auditor from WIPFLI submitted their finished reports in December for potential criminal charges. Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal turned the case over to Gruenke’s office to review.
The La Crosse County district attorney ultimately found the budget problems that were investigated were not due to criminal acts committed by the department’s staff.
“Where there existed even a possibility of pursuing a criminal charge, I considered the fact that it appeared nobody profited personally from any funds or misused taxpayer funds to enrich themselves,” Gruenke wrote.
There was one caveat the prosecutor’s statement alluded to — a former employee who was already caught and prosecuted.
Zer Yang Xiong Smith was charged in August 2020 with multiple counts of fraud for using a county credit card for personal purchases and then falsifying email records to cover them up, according to the criminal complaint in that case. Human Services Department records found there was $13,000 that could not be accounted for in a program that Smith was responsible handling purchases for.
In September 2021, Smith reached a plea agreement with prosecutors resulting in two years of probation for her, 160 hours of community service, $10,500 in restitution to the county and paying court costs.
Aside from the Smith case though, Gruenke didn’t cite any other indications of criminal activity within the department.
A statement issued Friday from the Eau Claire County Administrator’s Office reiterated the stance it has long taken on the funding shortfall — it was simply the result of ongoing need for social services versus revenues that did not meet expectations in the 2019 budget.
Gruenke stated his review was focused solely on seeing if there were violations of criminal law, and not whether internal policies, ethics rules or personnel issues need to be addressed.
Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s office stated that remedial measures had been taken to address the policy and financial issues that led to the department’s deficit.
Those changes were enacted both before and during the long-running probe, according to the statement.
And even now after the investigation is over, Schauf said the county will continue to address any personnel or policy issues that were identified.
“We are a learning organization,” she stated. “We are stronger today because of what we have learned and applied to deliver better operations to county residents.”
Sheriff Dave Riewestahl declined via email to provide any comment on Gruenke’s findings on Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office did state that search warrants from the investigation have now been unsealed. Reports from the investigation will be posted on the Sheriff’s Office website after they’ve been reviewed by the county attorney.
Gruenke noted that he’s seen many embezzlement and fraud cases in his career, which allowed him to recognize how County Board supervisors saw things they believed to be “red flags” that warranted further investigation.
And aggravating the issue was an apparent lack of trust and transparency between the County Board, administrator, Human Services Department and Sheriff’s Office, Gruenke stated.
“I hope that this decision ending the criminal investigation into individuals in Eau Claire County can begin to heal what seems to be an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments,” Gruenke wrote.