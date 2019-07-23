ALTOONA — Train enthusiasts flocked to Altoona on Tuesday afternoon to see the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.
The 133-foot-long Big Boy No. 4014 is part of Union Pacific’s tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad. As mass of spectators greeted the train and a historical exhibit on a rail car at the Union Pacific yard next to the 1400 block of Spooner Avenue.
The restored engine, the only operating Big Boy locomotive of the 25 ever built, was to be on public display all afternoon so train enthusiasts could walk around it and take photographs. Visitors also could tour the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car — a free traveling exhibit about showing the company’s history and technology.
The train was scheduled to chug eastward out of Altoona at 8 a.m. Wednesday.