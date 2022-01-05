EAU CLAIRE — It seemed so simple when we booked the flights a couple months ago.
My wife, daughter, son and I would all fly to Florida to spend 10 days with my mom over Christmas. It all sounded so festive — and warm.
For the most part, we have avoided such holiday flights in the past, so we didn’t have to worry about the huge crowds, weather delays and other seasonal stressors.
Of course, the latest COVID-19 surge added a giant new concern, but we decided to stick with our plans, thankful for the extra protection we had as fully vaccinated and boosted travelers and knowing masks are required in airports and on flights.
As most readers likely know by now, the holiday travel rush proved chaotic across the country, with wintry weather and crew shortages blamed on people calling in sick from the omicron variant causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays. As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 flights within, to and from the U.S. have been canceled since Christmas Eve and tens of thousands more had been delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Unfortunately for the Lindquist family, we did not get away unscathed.
The good news is that my son and daughter actually did depart and arrive pretty much on time for their flights to and from Florida.
No such luck for my wife and me.
After a quick internet check on the status of our Sun Country Airlines flight yielded a comforting “On time” message, the seemingly well-planned journey south before Christmas began smoothly enough with a timely taxi ride to the Groome Transportation office just west of Eau Claire, followed by the prompt departure of our shuttle to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. So far, so good.
Upon arrival at Terminal 2, we checked our luggage, made it through security fairly quickly and were headed to our gate nearly two hours early when a check of the flight monitors indicated our flight was delayed by about two hours. A bummer, but nothing we couldn’t endure. We were told our plane had not yet arrived.
Finally, we boarded about three hours late. But then we sat on the plane for close to an hour before taking off with no clear message as to why.
With our early evening arrival now turning into a late night, we were wheels down at Southwest Florida Regional Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, sometime after 10 p.m. A clearly embarrassed flight crew then informed passengers there was no ground crew available to get us off the plane. So we sat on the tarmac for another hour before we were allowed to disembark.
At least another hour passed before our luggage finally showed up, unannounced, on a carousel. After four hours in the airport cellphone parking lot, our daughter, Katie, picked us up well after midnight and we headed for my mom’s place.
After a lovely 10-day holiday visit, we’d almost forgotten our travel trouble when it was time to return home last week.
We knew a snowstorm was in the forecast for Wisconsin and Minnesota, so we crossed our fingers. A flight status check before leaving my mom’s house once again offered a reassuring “On time” message.
My mom gave us a ride to the airport, and we breezed through the luggage check and security screening processes and were at our gate about 90 minutes before our scheduled departure, careful to choose seats far away from others amid the pandemic.
Not long before we were supposed to start boarding, a Sun Country staffer announced that our plane had departed from Minneapolis but then turned around and gone back.
We had no idea why but later learned the airline was struggling with a computer system glitch in addition to the scheduling nightmares faced by other carriers.
Some time later, airline personnel told us our departure had been delayed by eight hours — from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. — and our luggage could be collected on a baggage carousel or would be automatically directed to the later flight.
When we wandered down to the carousel, the worker assigned to look after the luggage said it should work to let it be redirected but he’d suggest taking it to be safe. Since he appeared to be in charge of the bags but didn’t seem confident about the process, we collected our luggage, which was annoying but turned out to be a good idea.
Since we were still in Florida, we found a shady but warm outdoor area to wait amid palm trees and blooming flowers for the roughly five hours until the Sun Country counter was scheduled to reopen so we could recheck our bags.
As we were going through that process, my wife happened to check the status of our flight on her phone and saw it was now delayed by an additional 2½ hours. We begged to be shifted to the airline’s 9:20 p.m. flight to Minneapolis instead and were grateful that overwhelmed agents were able to snag us a pair of seats. (We never did hear what happened to the other flight.)
At that point we used a $20 voucher the airline gave us for dinner at an airport restaurant and then headed to the gate — again — where we waited and waited until at last boarding after 11 p.m. We took off at almost exactly midnight — 10½ hours after originally scheduled and eight hours after we were supposed to have landed in Minneapolis and been picked up by Katie.
After arriving in the middle of the night and collecting our luggage, we booked a suddenly rare, vacant hotel room, took a taxi there and checked in around 3:30 a.m. (I’d say our heads finally hit the pillow shortly thereafter, but our room literally didn’t have any pillows and the front desk couldn’t find any at that time of night. I couldn’t make this stuff up.)
After a couple hours of bad sleep with my head on a towel, Katie picked us up at 7:30 a.m. and we were back in Eau Claire by 9 a.m., or 23 long hours after we departed from my mom’s home unaware of the misadventures we were about to face.
Even after all that inconvenience and lost sleep, we recognize we were among the lucky ones. Our flights were only delayed, not canceled.
While the issues may be over for us, the misery continues to affect other travelers, with more than 1,700 U.S. flights canceled and nearly 4,400 delayed on Wednesday.
Good luck out there, fellow travelers.