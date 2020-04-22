Curbside pickup won't be available at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire or other area libraries until next week.
Or even later.
"There is not much new to share," said Pamela Westby, director of the Eau Claire library.
Library administrators from across the state held a phone conference Tuesday with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to discuss the latest order and how libraries can move forward, Westby said.
"There are still some details that need to be worked out at the state and regional level," she said.
Gov. Tony Evers last week extended his safer-at-home order, which closed non-essential businesses and services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from Friday to Memorial Day weekend.
But as part of his extension order, Evers allowed golf courses to open with restrictions and public libraries to allow curbside pickup of books and other library materials beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.
While many area golf courses will open Friday morning, library directors say they will not be ready for curbside pickup this week.
The conference with Barnes settled two issues, Westby said.
The first is that book drops at libraries will remain closed.
"We've been asked to wait for additional guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's library division and input from the regional public library systems across the state," she said.
The second is that delivery of books and other materials between libraries within the Indianhead Federated Library System and across the state is still suspended, Westby said.
"This still needs discussion at the state and system level," she said. "It is not an option at this time."
Officials with the Menomonie Public Library said they won't have an announcement regarding curbside pickup until at least early next week.
"We're working to make that happen," the Menomonie library's website said Wednesday.
The due date for Menomonie library patrons who have materials checked out is June 3.
"Feel free to keep your items until this time," the library's website said.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library won't be offering curbside pickup until at least early May, library director Joe Niese said Wednesday.
"I want this mapped out the best we can to assure safety for staff and patrons, and to make sure that area libraries are providing similar services as to not overwhelm one library or another," he said.
Officials with the Altoona Public Library are also asking patrons to keep all checked out items until the library opens again.
Westby said area libraries will continue to act with guidance from DPI and IFLS.
"We will adapt our services so we can continue serving our communities throughout this time while following the guidelines," she said.