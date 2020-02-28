Organizers of CVASing formed the choir with a simple plan: Perform an annual choral concert with friends and anyone else who wants to join and donate the proceeds to a worthy cause.
The group continues that winning formula for the 12th time with concerts at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. As always, funds will go to Feed My People Food Bank, the organization to which CVASing has so far given about $60,000.
This year CVASing includes 70 singers plus guests Chorale à NouvEAU and a brass ensemble, comprising in total about 100 people performing.
The show carries the title “Come Together,” which Warren Hermodson, one of the organizers, finds is a needed sentiment currently.
“I was lobbying for this for quite a while because things are so divisive these days,” Hermodson said. “So we were looking for something that would speak to diversity, inclusion, ‘care’ I guess would be a good word.”
CVASing, which stands for Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, certainly exemplifies that spirit.
They began with a small number of people, including Gary Rambo, still the group’s director; Karol Hommen, the chorus’ pianist since the beginning; and Hermodson. But newcomers are always welcome, Hermodson emphasized.
“Of course we’re wide open,” he said. “We’re inviting anybody and everybody. We do not hold auditions, we do not take roll, if you have to miss (a rehearsal), we totally understand.”
Consequently, as their numbers have grown, so has the spirit of inclusiveness.
“Over the years many of the faces are the people that we see every year, and once they’re in it becomes a family get-together,” Hermodson said. “And that’s huge. It’s community; it’s family.”
The group starts preparations in the middle of January, and they work to get in seven solid rehearsals.
If history is a guide, the 2 p.m. audience will fill the church, and they’ll have “a nice crowd” for the 7 p.m. show, Hermodson said.
Every year CVASing presents a mix of religious music and standards as well as contemporary tunes. Following is a glimpse at this year’s program and how it connects with the theme (it does not include, Hermodson pointed out, the Beatles hit “Come Together”):
• The religious song “Joy in the Morning” opens the concert.
• A piece Hermodson wrote, titled “The New Colossus,” drew inspiration from the words of poet Emma Lazarus that were cast in bronze and mounted on the Statue of Liberty.
With lyrics such as “Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” Hermodson said, his song “is definitely an invitation for inclusion.”
• The hymn “Lord You have Been Our Dwelling Place” is popular with the singers and encourages congregation, an appropriate sentiment for the event.
• The fun song “Let the Children Come” contains Swahili lyrics, Hermodson said.
• “Be Our Guest,” the well-known tune from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” opens the second half.
• A Hermodson piece called “Come to My Garden” strikes a personal chord.
“If you can imagine a grandpa, that would be me, who loves his garden, and he has one of his little grandchildren out there and he’s just telling him, come on out and commune with everything that’s just wonderful about gardens, growing things, and birds, all that sort of thing,” he said.
• The finale, which Hermodson wrote and CVASing has sung every year, is “Where the Clear Water Flows.” It’s usually accompanied by a slide montage of Eau Claire scenes that depict people enjoying each other’s company.
In other words, it’s the perfect summation of what CVASing is all about.