Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave., plans to expand its parking lot to fit the additional passengers expected with larger jets flown by an airline that will start regular service here in December.

EAU CLAIRE — A new air carrier’s arrival in Eau Claire with larger planes is prompting Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to expand its long-term parking.

Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to begin regular flights at the local airport in December with jets seating up to 186 passengers — a sizable increase from the current carrier that uses 50-seat turboprop planes.

