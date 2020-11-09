EAU CLAIRE -- A multimillion-dollar addition to Chippewa Valley Technical College is officially under construction.
Construction began Monday morning on CVTC's Manufacturing Education Center in Eau Claire. The work marked the start of projects approved in the college's spring referendum.
A scaled-down groundbreaking ceremony was held to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures and featured CVTC leadership and faculty. Now under construction is a 10,000-square-foot addition onto the southeast corner of the building to expand the existing welding program facilities.
Bruce Barker, president of CVTC, said the addition on the existing Manufacturing Education Center will help ready CVTC’s students for careers in the workforce and aid the college’s ability to further develop its programming in multiple fields.
“This addition will be helping all of our courses and all of our students by helping them get to the next level,” Barker said. “As a part of our referendum, it is our first step also in the upgrading of some of the other areas of CVTC. We don’t get to build new buildings very often, and we certainly don’t have referendums very often so this is really a milestone for our college. But more importantly this is a milestone for our entire region.”
The Automation Fabrication Lab will help address employers’ demands for trained welders, allowing for an upgrade to the curriculum in the welding and welding automation programs. The new space will include robotic welding cells, laser cutting technology and metal fabrication equipment. Access to this equipment will allow for advanced program integration and manufacturing training, combining skill sets in welding, mechanical design and machine tool.
Justin Zoromski, CVTC District and Alumni Association Board representative, said being a part of CVTC during its second referendum is a moment in history he is thankful to be a part of.
“This project is the start of a very exciting time to be a part of Chippewa Valley Technical College,” Zoromski said. “Over the years Bruce, his team and our amazing faculty have done an incredible job in adapting and continuing to innovate and enhance our program offerings to best fit our students’ needs. As we continue to strive to meet and even exceed the ever-changing demands in today’s world of business and technology, I’m confident that the upcoming referendum projects will position the CVTC as an even stronger partner for you, your business and your family to live, learn and prosper in all 11 of the counties that we serve.”
Voters approved the $48.8 million referendum by an overwhelming margin last April. Referendum-related projects will be completed over the next three years. Also included in the referendum were construction of an approximately 116,000-square-foot Energy Education Center and a 15,000-square-foot storage facility at the CVTC West Campus. Construction is expected to begin in April.
The first manufacturing center was built during CVTC’s first referendum in 1997, and the 2020 referendum will be the third addition to the building, doubling its original size.
Jeff Sullivan, dean of apprenticeships, engineering, manufacturing and IT at CVTC, said the new addition and resources the referendum is providing will directly translate to CVTC students being more up-to-date and ready to handle advancements in technology in the field faster than ever.
Construction of an expansion and remodeling project at the Emergency Service Education Center is also expected to start in April 2021, with completion expected in June of 2022.