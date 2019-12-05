Chippewa Valley Technical College leaders on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a $48.8 million referendum.
If the CVTC District Board gives final approval in January, the referendum would likely be on the ballot in April 2020.
After over an hour of discussion, the board on Thursday voted 8-0 to approve a resolution of intent to move forward with the referendum. Board member Tim Benedict was absent.
If it’s approved, the referendum would ask CVTC district taxpayers in 11 counties to vote to pay additional property taxes for a set number of years to fund several construction projects.
The college will hold a Dec. 19 public hearing on the referendum, where community members can comment on the proposal, at 5:30 p.m. at the Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
The CVTC board may take a final vote on the proposed referendum at Jan. 16 meeting.
CVTC President Bruce Barker presented a proposed three-year timeline of projects to the board Thursday, which included:
- Construction of a new Transportation Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $28 million.
- Expanding and remodeling the Emergency Services Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $9.5 million.
- A land purchase in River Falls in 2020 for $2.5 million.
- A series of smaller projects, including adding a science lab and second building in River Falls, a lab in Chippewa Falls and facility projects in Menomonie, for just under $2 million.
“We reworked the projects somewhat, based on … what the community was telling us they wanted and needed,” Barker said Thursday.
The specific projects included on a potential April referendum still must be approved by the board — but notably, the list likely won’t include a CVTC student housing facility.
A community study, conducted this fall by Slinger-based consultant School Perceptions, found that 49% of people surveyed said they’d probably support an $18 million student housing project.
The student housing project found the least amount of support of any project CVTC proposed.
Board member Paul Schley was “disappointed” in the housing project’s showing in the survey. “We know it’s a need, we just know the community as a whole doesn’t perceive that need yet,” he said.
A 2017 study showed CVTC would fill about 300 student beds a year in a student housing facility near its campus, according to the college.
“There certainly was a lot of student support. It was just hard to communicate it with the community at that point,” Barker said Thursday.
About 63% of people surveyed said they’d likely support a new Transportation Education Center; 68% said they’d likely support remodeling and expanding the Emergency Services Education Center, including buying land in River Falls.
If taxpayers passed a $48.8 million referendum, the tax impact would be spread across the 11-county district — resulting in a district-wide average increase of $13 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to a CVTC news release.
That increase is based on the 2019 equalized value of $26.2 billion of the college’s 11-county district, Barker said.
CVTC last went to a referendum in 1997, when voters approved a $10.7 million measure to build manufacturing and emergency services education centers and a campus in River Falls, the Leader-Telegram reported in September.