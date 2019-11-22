Chippewa Valley Technical College leaders and stakeholders will decide in early December whether to pose a referendum about several facility projects in April 2020, the college’s president said Friday.
The college on Friday released the results of a fall survey, meant to gauge community interest in a referendum.
Based on survey results, a $55 million, or slightly lower referendum would be likely to pass, it said in a news release.
The CVTC Board of Trustees will vote Dec. 5 on going to a referendum, CVTC President Bruce Barker said Friday in an interview with the Leader-Telegram.
“That would spell out of the dollar amount … and what projects (were involved),” Barker said.
If the board votes to move ahead with a referendum, it will hold a Dec. 19 public hearing, where community members could comment.
Survey respondents were most in favor of updating labs and classrooms and adding new science labs; 76% of people surveyed said they’d likely support the project.
“While the referendum, because it talks about dollars, tends to focus on buildings, I think the real issue is, how do we produce a workforce for the future?” Barker said.
Barker also pointed to a local shortage in transportation, health care and manufacturing workers, saying updated facilities could help the local economy.
One proposal didn’t get as much community approval: “The one project with the least support, unfortunately, was student housing,” Barker said.
The least number of people said they’d likely support building an affordable student housing development — 49% of people surveyed.
Fourteen percent of people surveyed said they wouldn’t support any referendum. Twelve percent said they were unsure, the college said.
In the survey, people voted on whether they’d support five separate projects:
Updating classrooms and labs “to address regional workforce needs”
- This would cost $7.2 million, according to the survey.
- The project would build new robotics welding automation and fabrication labs and update and add other science labs.
- This proposal got 76% support.
New transportation center
- Building a Transportation Education Center would cost $29.8 million.
- It would house all transportation programs and create labs to train students on electric, hybrid and other vehicles, according to the survey.
- This proposal got 63% support.
Remodeling/expanding the Emergency Services Education Center in Eau Claire
- This option would cost up to $14 million.
- It would include the purchase of land for a future first responder training center in River Falls.
- The project would add “tactical training spaces,” physical testing rooms and renovate and expand the firing range.
- This project got 68% support.
Building an affordable student housing development
- This project would cost $18 million.
- A 2017 study showed CVTC would be able to fill about 300 student beds a year in a student housing facility near its campus, according to the college.
- This proposal got 49% support.
Facilities operation and infrastructure needs projects
- This proposal includes installing LED lighting, adding solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, and updating classrooms and technology.
- It would cost $6 million.
- This project got 63% support.
If taxpayers passed a $45 million referendum, property taxes would increase by $12 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to CVTC.
In a successful $75 million referendum — which would encapsulate all the proposed projects — property taxes would rise by $21 per year on $100,000 of property.
The survey, conducted by Slinger-based consulting firm School Perceptions, was sent to 20,000 households in the 11 counties CVTC’s district covers.
Responding to the survey were 2,657 people, according to a news release.
“We are especially pleased by the survey results that show 88 percent of the respondents are satisfied or very satisfied with the work that CVTC does,” said Paul Bauer, chairman of the CVTC board, in a statement.
CVTC last held a referendum in 1997, when voters approved a $10.7 million measure to build manufacturing and emergency services education centers and a campus in River Falls, the Leader-Telegram reported in September.