EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board on Thursday approved a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that is down 18% from the previous year.
Accommodating for the opening of a new Transportation Education Center and the expansion and remodel of the Emergency Services Education Center, the budget calls for total expenditures reaching almost $114 million.
In contrast, the 2021-2022 budget surpassed $140 million — an 18.65% difference. According to a CVTC news release, the difference can be attributed to the completion of two previous referendum projects.
According to CVTC’s Vice President of Finance and Facilities Kirk Moist, both current projects were voted on by the public in April 2020 as parts of a $48.8 million referendum package. Construction for both began in 2021, and is expected to conclude soon. An estimated 500 students will utilize both buildings.
The Transportation Education Center will cost CVTC an estimated $26.6 million. The 120,837 square foot facility will house transportation-related programs, including auto collision repair, truck driving courses and mechanics classes.
The Royal Credit Union Foundation announced on Friday that it has gifted CVTC an additional $100,000 in support of the Emergency Services Education Center expansion and remodel. Currently located at 3623 Campus Road, the center houses college programs relating to law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services. An indoor firing range, equipment bays, classrooms and a student common area are among the spaces planned for improvement under the referendum.
“We are incredibly thankful to the RCU Foundation for its help in furthering our mission to deliver innovative, applied and flexible education for all learners,” said College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia in a news release. “Community partners like RCU are imperative in building and maintaining a community of highly-skilled members.”
The budget set by the board also takes into consideration increasing enrollments and holds to a reduction in the district property tax rate.
Moist said the college is anticipating an enrollment increase of around 3% in the upcoming school year. He said CVTC took a slight enrollment hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2021 being its lowest enrollment year out of the last five, but he anticipates a continuous uptick as the pandemic subsides.
The board estimates general fund revenues will total around $59,000,000 during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which will be up by over 2% from the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Moist said funding for the college primarily comes from the district tax levy, state aid and tuition.
“Our share of state aid is increasing because of our success in outcomes-based funding and because of our growth in enrollment,” Moist explained.
Because of an estimated 6% increase in property values during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the board also planned for a drop in the district tax rate from $81.09 per $100,000 of property value to $75.72.
The CVTC district covers approximately 5,500 square miles, Moist said, including 11 counties. An estimated 318,800 people are impacted by the college’s tax levy.
“Right now, most taxpayers, when they look at their bill and the look at the different entities where the tax comes from, about 4% of it comes from CVTC tax,” Moist said.
The proposed tax levy, or the amount collected over the course of a year throughout the CVTC district in support of the college, is $23,997,604. This is down 1% from the previous year.