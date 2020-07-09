A new pact will help students who took popular entry-level courses at Wisconsin’s technical colleges use those credits toward a degree when transferring to numerous private colleges and universities in the state.
The agreement signed earlier this week includes Chippewa Valley Technical College, allowing introductory coursework there to apply toward a bachelor’s degree students seek at more than a dozen private colleges.
“CVTC is very excited about this agreement,” said Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction at the Eau Claire-based college. “This agreement provides numerous transfer opportunities to our graduates at high-quality private colleges and universities throughout the state.”
The agreement was signed earlier this week by Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and Morna Foy, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System. It includes 18 courses, mostly introductory college-level courses in psychology, economics, writing, speech, American government, chemistry, biology, physics, algebra, statistics and ethics. It does include some specialized courses for medical terminology, developmental psychology and abnormal psychology. If students get a C or better in any of those classes at the technical colleges, they will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at the private colleges.
“This agreement sets a strong foundation for the future by allowing all of our institutions — in both sectors — to make lifelong learning opportunities even clearer for students,” Foy said in a news release.
While the agreement has been adopted by the private college system, there are a few exceptions for certain classes at individual schools.
For instance, an introduction to ethics course will not be accepted for credit when transferring into the Milwaukee School of Engineering. And Carroll University’s nursing program will require a student to get a grade of B- or higher in chemistry to get those credits to transfer.
The agreement currently applies to 15 of the 23 private colleges and universities that belong to WAICU.
Wegenke said he believes the remaining colleges in the association will join in as they evaluate the classes included in it. However, a couple of colleges — Medical College of Wisconsin and Nashotah House — aren’t expected to join in because they are graduate-level only and the agreement is specifically for students working toward undergraduate degrees, Wegenke said.
While this new agreement is more comprehensive and includes multiple institutions, it’s not the first time that private colleges have made pacts to accept transfer credits from technical colleges, Wegenke noted.
Prior agreements, though, were between one technical college and one private institution, usually focused on specific programs they had in common.
“Traditionally in transfer agreements, each individual college would be working alone, but this is two major systems working together,” said Rachelle Phakitthong, CVTC’s director of curriculum and professional development.
For example, a recently approved transfer agreement between CVTC and Marian University in Fond du Lac means dental hygiene classes taken at the former will count toward getting a bachelor’s degree at the latter for that profession.
The newly approved comprehensive agreement will not impact those existing pacts between colleges for specific programs and classes, Wegenke said.
“This is just adding frosting to the cake,” he said.
Phakitthong agreed that having a more comprehensive agreement makes students more comfortable knowing how credits at one college will transfer to another should they want to pursue a four-year degree.
“We just want to give our students at CVTC as many opportunities as possible to continue their education seamlessly without the loss of credit,” she said.
The UW System and technical colleges have had a similar universal transfer agreement for general education classes that went into effect in July 2014.