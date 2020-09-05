Moving to an entirely virtual platform due to COVID-19 concerns has allowed Chippewa Valley Technical College to expand its College Transfer Academy.
The program started two years ago with Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Mondovi high school students. It now has 31 students from 15 schools with the addition of Augusta (Wildlands), Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Elk Mound, Elmwood, Fall Creek, Gilman, Ladysmith, New Auburn and Plum City.
"Students can complete one year of general college credits that would be accepted by any state technical college or university through the Wisconsin Credit Transfer Agreement," said Kristel Tavare, CVTC director of pre-K-12 initiatives in a news release, adding that some private colleges will also accept the credits.
There are 28 credits in English, sciences and math, with 26 transferable.
"We're paying for those credits for the students," said Paul Schley, Cornell superintendent, in the release. "That's the big one for them; plus, they get a jump on their peers when they get to college.
"It (also) gets them in the workforce sooner."
Registration for the College Transfer Academy in 2021-22 begins in January.