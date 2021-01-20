EAU CLAIRE — All campus buildings are closed and classes canceled for the rest of the week at Chippewa Valley Technical College because of a network outage.
"We are experiencing a network outage," Joni Geroux, CVTC's director of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
The outage began on Monday. Geroux said campus officials will be meeting with its information technology team at noon on Wednesday and provide more details later in the day.
CVTC's website says "CVTC is experiencing technical difficulties which include outages to our phones, email and website."
The website message continues:
"Due to a network outage, CVTC campus buildings will be closed from Jan. 20-22. Classes are canceled unless you have received notification otherwise from your instructor."