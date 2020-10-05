EAU CLAIRE — Before it builds a new $29.8 million Transportation Education Center, Chippewa Valley Technical College is seeking approval to expand a parking lot at its campus along the North Crossing on Eau Claire’s west side.
To be built just east of CVTC’s Energy Education Center already on the West Campus, the new building will teach students about a variety of vehicles, including hybrid and electric technologies.
But before building construction will begin, the college submitted plans to the city to add 176 new parking stalls to 302 already at the West Campus.
Rod Bagley, CVTC’s facilities director, said in an email that the additional parking will provide overflow space for staging construction equipment and materials, and ultimately serve the increasing number of students and faculty who will go to the West Campus.
The college projected that a maximum of 514 students and faculty will be at the campus at a given time in fall 2022 — the first semester the new Transportation Education Center will be open. CVTC’s current plan is to have a total of 596 parking stalls at the campus by then.
The college’s parking projections note that events held at the campus while classes are in session do create additional demand for parking for visitors.
In a memo on the parking lot expansion, the city’s Community Development Department staff mentioned its concerns that CVTC is planning too much parking at the West Campus.
The memo noted the existing lot had plenty of empty stalls during a recent staff visit while classes were in session at the Energy Education Center. City staff also found projections from CVTC were unclear on how many students and faculty will be at the West Campus at a given time after construction is finished.
“One of the most under-utilized parking lots in the community is the main CVTC campus on Clairemont Avenue and staff would prefer not to repeat this elsewhere in the community,” the memo stated.
At its 7 p.m. meeting today, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on CVTC’s parking lot expansion. The commission’s recommendation will then go to the City Council next week for a final vote.
Plans for the Transportation Education Center building itself are still in the works.
CVTC recently completed design development and is moving onto construction documents for the new center. The college hopes to submit those building plans to the city for approval by the end of this year, Bagley said.
Construction of the 115,000-square-foot, single-story building is scheduled to begin in spring and finish in 2022 in time for the fall semester.
The center will be home to several programs that are currently scattered across numerous CVTC buildings. Those programs include auto collision, auto technician, diesel technician, drone technology, truck driving, motorcycle safety and motorcycle, marine and outdoor products.
When CVTC made its case to voters to seek funding for the new center, the college said the new facility will help address a workforce shortage in the transportation sector as well as provide the additional training technicians need to work on electric, hybrid and compressed natural gas vehicles.
At $29.8 million, the Transportation Education Center and its associated equipment storage facility was the largest part of the $48.8 million referendum approved by CVTC District voters in spring. Other pieces of the referendum include buying land to expand CVTC’s River Falls Campus and modify buildings there, creating an Automatic Fabrication Lab at its Manufacturing Education Center in Eau Claire, expanding the Emergency Services Education Center, buying new equipment and creating mobile labs.
The referendum was on the April 7 ballot in 11 counties with 62.2% of voters giving their approval. The vote was 45,783 in favor and 27.807 against, according to a Leader-Telegram story published after the spring election.
The college estimates the referendum will add $13 to homeowners tax bills for every $100,000 of property value. The referendum will be part of tax bills for up to 21 years.
Other business
Also during tonight’s Plan Commission meeting:
• A site plan to build Cherry Tree Dental at 3203 Stein Blvd. will be subject to a public hearing and vote of the commission.