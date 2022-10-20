EAU CLAIRE — Following a year of construction and the openings of new Transportation and Emergency Services education centers, Chippewa Valley Technical College is looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year and the remaining 2020 referendum projects that lie ahead.
On Tuesday the technical college's District Board voted to approve a $106,542 decrease in the tax levy across the 11 counties impacted.
According to a CVTC news release, the approved tax levy for 2022-2023 fiscal year was set at $24.14 million, a reduction of nearly half of a percent from the levy in 2021-2022 fiscal year of $24.24 million.
Kirk Moist, CVTC’s vice president of Finance & Facilities, said the continued levy decrease is a result of the state legislature’s increase of technical college property tax relief from $435 million to $449 million statewide.
“Local property owners have benefited from lower technical college taxes since 2015 when the Wisconsin Legislature removed $406 million from the total statewide technical college tax levy,” Moist said in the news release. “The second year of the current biennial budget that began July 1, 2021, includes an additional $14 million in property tax relief. This resulted in a lower total tax to support the CVTC budget.”
The board set the tax rate at 71 cents, down from 81 cents in 2022, the news release states. The rate is the amount property taxpayers owe per $1,000 in valuation.
In this case, a person with a $150,000 home will pay $106.50 in property taxes for the year to support the technical college — down from $121.63.
“Our students’ dreams could not be fulfilled without the support of our communities,” said Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president. “In turn, we vow to continue to educate a highly-skilled workforce that makes our community a great place to live and work."
Still in the works with regard to CVTC's $48.8 million 2020 referendum are remodeling projects at its Menomonie and River Falls campuses, new technology acquisitions and the creation of more labs.
The CVTC board is required to certify its levy by November 1 each year.