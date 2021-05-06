EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College announced Sunem Beaton-Garcia as the school’s next president. She will formally assume the post July 1.
Beaton-Garcia is currently a campus president and vice provost for Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She received her doctorate of education in instructional technology and distance education from Nova Southeastern University.
Thursday’s announcement came after a closed session of the CVTC District Board. Last month four finalists emerged to succeed outgoing President Bruce Barker. Barker is retiring after 21 years with CVTC, including the past 12 as president.
“We welcome Dr. Beaton-Garcia’s leadership as we enter the next chapter of CVTC’s growth and development,” said CVTC board chair Paul Bauer in a statement. “She is a dynamic, engaging, and thoughtful leader with a proven track record that will greatly benefit the College through this leadership transition and into the future.”
CVTC recently began construction of the new Transportation Education Center, one of the biggest single projects in the school’s history. The 120,837-square-foot center will pair with a 15,000-square-foot storage facility. The project will cost an estimated $29.6 million.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.