EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College students may now enroll in an Associate of Arts degree transfer program for the first time beginning during the Fall 2022 semester.
In partnership with UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls, the new degree program will offer CVTC students the opportunity to work closely with all three area universities.
Participating students will receive guidance relative to their desired areas of study from an advisor familiar with the participating universities who can help them identify the school that best suits their interests. The program is also designed to help CVTC students meet Associate-level course requirements for each university’s Bachelor’s of Arts program.
The goal of the new degree, said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia, is to facilitate a seamless transfer between CVTC and the institution of a student’s choice. She said it took the four institutions around a year to plan out a degree that works with all three universities.
“Essentially, students would have the first two years of their Baccalaureate, depending on the institution,” Beaton-Garcia said. “Each institution has very different requirements, so that was the hard part — aligning our curriculum with the universities’.”
Previously, CVTC only offered an Associate of Science as a university transfer degree. Beaton-Garcia said that, while this is CVTC’s largest program by enrollment, it is restricted to mostly STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students.
The new Associate of Arts degree program will be a “much better match” for non-STEM students who wish to eventually transfer to four-year universities, Beaton-Garcia said. She said the program will provide more students with a new, barrier-free pathway toward achieving higher education.
The announcement of the new degree and partnership came from a joint CVTC, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls news release on Friday, when the UW System Board of Regents made the final approval allowing CVTC to offer an Associate of Arts degree. The Wisconsin Technical College System approval to offer the degree was granted in May, the news release stated.
“Really, the highlight of all this is the commitment of CVTC and the three University of Wisconsin four-year colleges in the region to build on our existing partnership,” Beaton-Garcia said. “We’re going to continue to build on the success of this. There’s much more work that we can do to continue to align.”
Chancellors for UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls also showed their support for the new program in the joint news release.
“While each institution has a distinct mission, we are deeply committed to our students and stronger transfer outcomes throughout the region,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt. “Our shared goal is to provide educational options across our institutions that will help students meet their career and life goals no matter where they start or complete their degrees.”
Katherine Frank, chancellor of UW-Stout, said each student undergoes their own unique process when obtaining an education.
“It is our responsibility to meet students where they are and provide them with the quality educational experience they aspire to achieve by removing barriers that may deter their success,” she said in the news release, referring to the degree program’s interconnectedness between CVTC and the UW System.
In addition to seamless transfer agreements and embedded advising, UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo expressed the importance of joint professional development and shared messaging for prospective and existing students, the news release stated.
“While keeping with our shared principles and practices, we have built strong, collaborative teams across our institutions to develop, support and maintain the partnership work to provide the most effective and efficient options for learners, regardless of their current situation or desired pathway,” Gallo said.