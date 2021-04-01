EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College is preparing for a fall semester where students will learn as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past year the college — like most other institutions — taught more classes online and had employees work remotely to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“While technology has allowed us to continue providing education and support services, we recognize the value of personal connectivity between our students, faculty, employees and the community," CVTC President Bruce Barker said in a news release. "With this in mind, the fall semester will look more like the pre-COVID-19 pandemic days, though many precautions will still be in place.”
Those measures include following guidance from public health officials, including local ordinances and face mask requirements. Students, employees and campus visitors are also asked to continue assessing their own health and stay home if they feel ill.
Kiosks installed to measure people's temperatures as they enter campus buildings will no longer be monitored, starting in the fall.
Courses that switched from in-person to online teaching due to the pandemic will return to be done live in classrooms. (Classes that were taught online before COVID-19 to meet the schedules of working adults will continue to be available.)
CVTC staff who had been working remotely will begin returning to campus this month with the college's entire workforce back before the fall semester begins on Aug. 30.
College facilities will be available for rent by outside groups starting June 1, though visitors will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
“Campuses will be more open for students and visitors,” Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities, said in the news release. “Barricades, ropes and tape that restricted access to certain areas are already being removed from many of the commons and seating areas throughout campus buildings."