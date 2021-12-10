EAU CLAIRE — Snow flies up around a car as it loses control on a patch of slippery pavement.
The rear end begins sliding faster than the front, whipping the car around in a 180-degree turn.
After the snow settles and car comes to a rest, the driver slowly drives away — likely with a quickened pulse, but also a little wiser about how to survive hazards of Wisconsin's winter roads.
That scene was repeated over and over again on Friday morning by a class of Chippewa Valley Technical College students who had grown up in warmer climates where they didn't have to drive on snow and ice.
The class is for English language learning instructor Juli Baker's students so they can safely learn how to deal with the feeling of a car losing control on slick roads and how to recover from that.
"It really increases their confidence," she said.
In addition to eight students though, the class was joined by CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia and her husband Carlos, who both wanted to feel more comfortable on winter roads after moving to Wisconsin during summer.
"I just want to make sure that when something happens, the training kicks in," Sunem Beaton-Garcia said.
Born in Cuba and then spending most of her life in Florida so far, she didn't have personal experience driving on snowy or icy conditions.
Moving to Wisconsin, she was warned about winter driving and got ready for it. In addition to buying an all-wheel-drive vehicle, she also put a winter survival kit in it with road flares, a thermal blanket and water.
"I knew it was coming and I wanted to be prepared," she said.
When the first few small snowfalls hit the Eau Claire area, Beaton-Garcia found her drives into work took much longer as she drove much slower due an abundance of caution. But then she heard of the college's winter driving course and wanted behind-the-wheel experience to build her winter driving confidence.
Taught once a year after snow falls in early winter, the class uses CVTC's skid pad — a special patch of pavement that's smoother than regular roads and gets as slippery as ice when wet. On Friday, it already had a layer of snow on it, making a perfect testing ground for winter driving.
Using two of CVTC's used police squad cars that are equipped to give driving lessons, the students each took several drives on the skid pad. They got experience with more subdued skids in a car with anti-lock brakes, ranging from tires briefly sliding when they lost traction to some minor fishtails.
But a second car with standard brakes and rear-wheel drive let them really feel what it's like to be out-of-control on a slippery road. Students would go into a turn and the ride-along instructor would trigger the brakes, resulting in a spin on the slick surface. After the car stopped, the drivers would try their best to slowly drive off the skid pad without their tires spinning.
Ting Chen, one of Baker's students, got to be a passenger a few times on Friday before getting behind the wheel herself. Watching her classmates learn the techniques, getting used to a skidding car and having an instructor along for the ride all helped when she got her turn.
"Here it's very safe so I'm not scared," she said.
The relatively slow speeds of the exercise — instructors tell the students to only reach 30 mph and then trigger a skid — and the vehicles modified specifically to handle sliding keep instructors and students safe.
Prior to the class, Chen said she had been nervous about winter driving, especially since she'd been a passenger in a car that was in an accident on slippery roads. But after Friday's course, she felt more confident with her driving skills.
"Today I learned how to control a car. I'm no longer scared," she said. "It's a good experience."
That's what Baker was hoping for since the idea for the course came about in 2015. At that time, one of Baker's students was worried about taking a job offer because it would require her to drive in winter, which she had no experience doing. So Baker contacted CVTC's driving instructors to work on a classroom version of the course, and then in 2016 added the behind-the-wheel practice.
"Nothing teaches like experience," Baker said.
She keeps the brief course going — though it was off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — so her other students can learn about Wisconsin winter driving.
Baker takes one period of her class to teach English words for basic car components, some simple winter vehicle maintenance and terms students would need to know for the behind-the-wheel experience. For the two-hour hands-on portion, the students take turns driving and riding in CVTC's squad cars with a driving instructor seated next to them.
On Friday, the instructors were Tony Helstern, a part-time Cadott police officer, and Jeff Pettis, who is retired from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
The main advice Helstern tells drivers is to give themselves more time in winter to reach their destination and drive slower when roads are slippery.
"Speed is our biggest issue," he said.
And with a winter storm bearing down on Eau Claire during his lesson on Friday morning, Helstern said when weather is forecast to be really bad, it's best to stay off the road.