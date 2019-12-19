The nine-member board of the Chippewa Valley Technical College will vote in January on whether to send a $48.8 million referendum question to taxpayers in 11 counties.
If voters approve, the referendum would fund several new buildings and additions, as well as a River Falls property purchase.
The CVTC District Board held a public hearing on the referendum Thursday, where just one community member spoke, criticizing the proposal’s tax impact on seniors.
The board gave early approval to the referendum on Dec. 5.
If the measure gets final approval at a January meeting, taxpayers will vote on the referendum in April.
A three-year timeline of referendum projects includes:
- Construction of a new Transportation Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $28 million. It’s the biggest part of the referendum, CVTC President Bruce Barker said.
- Expanding and remodeling the Emergency Services Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $9.2 million.
- A land purchase in River Falls in 2020 for $2.5 million.
- A new robotic welding lab for $3 million.
- A series of smaller projects, including adding mobile labs, remodeling at the Menomonie and Chippewa campuses, a storage facility and additional labs.
If a referendum passes, most construction would happen in 2021-22. The projects would have a three-year construction timeline, according to a CVTC news release.
“They are estimates,” said Barker on Thursday, adding that the college wouldn’t start the bidding process unless voters passed a referendum.
On Thursday the board also unanimously approved the $2.5 million purchase of the property on South Wasson Lane in River Falls. The site currently is Moody’s Automotive, an auto sale and service shop.
The sale of that property to CVTC will only happen if a 2020 referendum is passed, an environmental impact study is done and other approvals are given, Barker said: “We’d be looking at a closing date of sometime before Sept. 30, 2020.”
Notably, the referendum projects likely won’t include a CVTC student housing facility. That proposal found less support on a community survey conducted this fall.
If taxpayers passed a $48.8 million referendum, the tax impact would be spread across the 11-county district — resulting in a district-wide average increase of $13 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to CVTC.
That increase is based on the 2019 equalized value of $26.2 billion of the college’s 11-county district, Barker said.
The counties that fall within CVTC’s district are Eau Claire, Dunn, Chippewa, Buffalo, Pepin, Trempealeau, Clark, Pierce, Jackson, Taylor and St. Croix.
Terry Nichols of Colfax, who spoke at the public hearing, criticized the proposal for “bad timing” and expressed concern that voters who live in the Elk Mound school district would see two referendums on April ballots. (The Elk Mound school district is moving forward with a $15.7 million referendum in April 2020 for several facility projects.)
“I’m not just speaking for myself. There’s other seniors like me living on fixed incomes that are in the same boat … I think this is the wrong time to do this,” Nichols said.
The survey, conducted by Slinger-based consulting firm School Perceptions, was sent to 20,000 households in the 11 counties CVTC’s district covers. Responding were 2,657 people, according to a news release.