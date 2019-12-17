Returning from Thanksgiving break to end their fall semester, students, faculty and staff are greeted by holiday decorations adorning the halls and classrooms of two Chippewa Valley Technical College buildings.
Christmas trees decked out in ornaments and lights are found throughout the Business Education Center and Health Education Building at the college’s main Eau Claire campus on Clairemont Avenue.
Garland, silk poinsettias, wreaths, giant candles and other holiday touches also have been placed about, creating a yuletide setting during the last few weeks of the semester.
One might think it took a team of people to do all the decorating, but it actually all comes down to Tom Schwechel.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing that,” the retired CVTC custodian said of his holiday decorating spree.
It became a tradition for him that’s going 15 years strong now — 12 while he was still working at the college and now three during his retirement (though he still picks up occasional shifts when they’re short-staffed).
His first year as a custodian was in the newly opened Health Education Building and he wanted to add some holiday touches to it.
“At that time I decided to start decorating over there,” he said.
Seeing Schwechel’s holiday displays every year while working in the building, Shelly Olson, CVTC’s executive dean of health, emergency services and the River Falls campus, said they gave a morale boost to employees there.
“We would always come back and feel just a little more special,” she said.
As coworkers learned Schwechel was the force behind the holiday decorating, they’d donate artificial trees and other trimmings to the cause. He also shopped for discounted goods at after-Christmas sales, preparing for the following year’s display. Eventually the collection grew large enough for him to also deck the halls of the Business Education Center.
“I’ve got over 30 trees up between the two buildings this year now,” Schwechel said.
A new addition this year is an artificial tree standing outside of the college’s veterans office, decked out in patriotic red, white and blue ornaments and capped with a star-spangled top hat.
Whenever possible, Schwechel tries to coordinate the decorations with their surroundings.
Three windows in the Early Childhood Lab each have a different theme based on a classic children’s tale for the holidays. Copies of “The Night Before Christmas,” “The Nutcracker” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” stand next to related decorations. For example, the latter book is accompanied by a Snoopy plush doll and a small tree that’s been cut back to resemble the anemic tannenbaum owned by the titular character.
In addition to store-bought items, other decorations were borne of Schwechel’s imagination, ingenuity and whatever the college happened to have lying around.
“He’s very resourceful,” Olson said, citing examples of Schwechel’s handiwork.
He turned plastic sandwich containers, paper plates, colored cellophane, tin foil and ribbon into oversized pieces of candy strung together with garland, currently hanging over the entrance to the college’s culinary program.
Cardboard tubes formerly used to hold big engineering documents have been wrapped in metallic paper, tied with ribbon and topped with light bulbs to resemble large candles.
Few displays are ever in the same place as Schwechel tries to mix things up each year. Around October he begins brainstorming ideas for what in his holiday stockpile could be combined to make a nice display in spots around the college. While he’ll do some decorating before Thanksgiving break, much of it takes place right after the holiday when the buildings are empty.
Schwechel gives a rough estimate that he spends about 100 hours decorating the two buildings, but admits that’s probably on the low end of how much time he spends volunteering his time toward it.
On Jan. 2, he’ll begin taking the decorations down, boxing them up and putting them back in storage until next year.
“It goes a lot faster taking it all down than putting it up,” he said, adding that tear-down takes just three to four days.
He volunteers to do the decorating as it is a hobby he enjoys, but also because he still enjoys visiting CVTC even after he retired.
“People are very nice there, and I like it,” he said.