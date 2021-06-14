EAU CLAIRE — Hands-on simulations to prepare future police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians for the high-stakes situations they’ll encounter has been crammed into some pretty small spaces in a local training facility.
During busy times at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Emergency Service Education Center when all its classrooms are already in use, training exercises have spilled into hallways and other unconventional spots.
“We do scenarios in closets,” said Mark Schwartz, CVTC’s fire and EMS continuing education coordinator.
Firefighters do indeed encounter people hiding in closets from house fires, so there is a hint of reality to it, but Schwartz said he would prefer having the option of doing those trainings in rooms specifically designed for them.
That will come true through a $9.5 million renovation and expansion project of the center, which is located at 3623 Campus Road at CVTC’s West Campus. The project includes a 27,800-square-foot addition, which roughly doubles the center’s current size, and renovating 24,400 square feet inside the existing building. Construction equipment is already preparing land for the addition and the project is scheduled to be done by July 2022.
“We know that it will impact the entire community,” Shelly Olson, CVTC’s dean of health, emergency services and its River Falls Campus, said during a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday morning.
The center is not only used by students in CVTC’s programs, but also for training people currently in law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services.
Included in the project is a larger indoor firearms range, dedicated simulation spaces, more classrooms, a facility for fitness, defense and arrest tactics, and an apparatus bay for the firetrucks that students train on.
The added space will mean that CVTC will no longer need to rent time from a local karate studio and gym to do practice exercises for situations that law enforcement students will face in their careers.
“It’s nice to have it under your roof,” said Eric Anderson, director of CVTC’s criminal justice and law enforcement programs.
The added space will also allow for more realistic training exercises. The firing range is being extended to accommodate rifles in addition to handguns, but also be large enough to drive vehicles into it so students can learn how to properly take cover.
Electronic simulators that test law enforcement students in their responses to stressful situations will also be improved through the new project.
Anderson alluded to increased scrutiny on policing that’s happened in the past year and how that emphasizes the importance that training plays in having appropriate responses in the field.
“We really need to teach these new officers how to make good use-of-force decisions,” he said.
Two dozen students — CVTC’s latest class in its Law Enforcement Academy — were among the attendees at Monday’s ceremony.
The academy is consistently at capacity and has a 100% job placement rate, Anderson noted.
By expanding the size of the center, CVTC is looking to keep up with demand from employers for emergency services workers in its 11-county district.
“The demand remains high,” Olson said, noting that the building’s larger footprint allows CVTC to take on more students there.
At the onset of Monday’s ceremony, CVTC’s outgoing leader spoke about the importance of the careers taught at the center.
Set to retire in a couple of weeks as CVTC’s president, Bruce Barker harkened back to memories of when he worked as assistant city attorney in Eau Claire.
“I learned first-hand how important police work is and how dangerous it is,” he said. Of the officers he’s known, Barker noted one had been wounded in the line of duty and another had been killed.
Barker also recalled firefighters racing to his home when he had a chimney fire, a quick response he credits for saving his house from burning down.
And while he’s grateful for not yet needing an ambulance ride himself, Barker said paramedics provide an important service that has saved many lives.
During his speech, Barker also thanked the faculty, taxpayers, business community, contractors and students for their parts in the new building project.
Originally built through CVTC’s previous 1997 referendum, the Emergency Service Education Center also is receiving taxpayer money for its upgrade.
The center’s expansion and renovation project is the second largest piece of the $48.8 million referendum approved by 62% of voters in April 2020.
Along with taxpayers paying for the center, CVTC’s students are also contributing $400,000 in activities fees to help buy furniture and equipment for the renovated and expanded center.
The largest part of the 2020 referendum is the new $29.6 million Transportation Education Center, which began construction earlier this spring, also on the West Campus.