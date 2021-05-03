EAU CLAIRE — Early vocational education in the Chippewa Valley taught how to fix up Model Ts, but more than a century later the local technical college is now building a center to educate students on transportation technologies of the future.
On Monday, leaders of Chippewa Valley Technical College ceremonially marked the construction of a Transportation Education Center at the West Campus off the North Crossing.
“This is the largest building project we’ve ever undertaken as a college,” CVTC President Bruce Barker said, referring to both the dollar amount and square footage for the Transportation Education Center.
Initially estimated to cost $29.8 million, the updated price tag for the 120,837-square-foot center and neighboring 15,000-square-foot storage facility has gone slightly down. After coming up with final designs and bidding the project out, it’s now priced at $29.6 million. The project's construction manager Market & Johnson and many of the subcontractors hail from the Chippewa Valley, the college noted in a news release.
Construction is scheduled to last from now through June 2022, making the building ready for students in fall 2022.
CVTC’s mission is to meet the employment and training needs of the area’s businesses, Barker said, but in addition it must consider jobs coming in the foreseeable future.
“It’s also a matter of looking forward,” he said.
In the early days of vocational training in the Chippewa Valley in 1912, students were learning about the first ever mass-produced automobiles, Barker noted.
This new building will train students on the latest automotive technologies such as electric and alternative fuel vehicles, which are seen as successors to those that run on the internal combustion engine.
“It’s always a matter of looking forward and introducing that new transportation technology,” Barker said.
CVTC does an OK job now teaching about new vehicle technologies given the constraints of their current shops, which were originally built 50 years ago, said Adam Wehling, CVTC’s dean of agriculture, energy and transportation. But the new facility will have additional space needed for working on today’s advanced vehicles, high-tech tools for servicing and calibrating their components, and provide room for increasing capacity for the transportation programs.
Demand for workers from the programs the new building will house is rising, Wehling said, with the college getting calls frequently from employers looking to hire students.
With the short supply of workers, wages have been rising in those fields as well. Using technicians that work at oil change and lube businesses as an example, Wehling said the starting pay for a person with a two-year degree is the same that experienced workers were making a couple of years ago.
The new center will bring numerous transportation sector programs currently spread across six smaller sites in Eau Claire under one big roof.
Those programs are automotive technician, auto collision repair, diesel truck technician, truck driving and motorcycle, marine and outdoor power technician. New programs for servicing agricultural equipment and heavy machinery such as construction vehicles are also planned as part of the center, Wehling said.
Being on the West Campus, next to the Energy Education Center, will also be a convenient spot for the college to show high school students the multiple trades taught at CVTC, he added.
“Students can really hone into their area of interest and discover their opportunities,” Wehling said.
The new center will also address something that CVTC realized was a cost barrier for students interested in working in transportation. Incoming students would need to buy $1,500 to $6,000 of their own tools, Wehling said, but the new center will be equipped with tools so students won’t need to bring their own.
CVTC had been thinking of switching to “point-of-use” tools for years, he said, and found that to be standard these days after touring other colleges while doing research for the Transportation Education Center.
At Monday’s ceremony, Barker thanked CVTC’s staff and faculty for the public trust and confidence they built that helped get the building referendum approved in April 2020.
Barker also thanked voters in CVTC’s 11 counties, which were 62.2% in favor of the $48.8 million referendum that includes the new center and additions and renovations at other existing CVTC facilities.
Those include a 10,000-square-foot addition to create additional welding program space in CVTC’s Manufacturing Education Center at its main Eau Claire campus.
Next month an expansion and remodeling project at the Emergency Service Education Center, located at the West Campus, will begin. That includes a larger student commons, new firing range, apparatus bay and improved spaces for law enforcement and emergency medical services training.
Olaoluwa Adegoke, secretary of CVTC’s student association, announced Monday that students are making two $400,000 donations to help furnish student areas in the new Transportation Education Center and the expanded and renovated Emergency Services Education Center.
Barker, who is retiring July 1, handed his framed copy of a Norman Rockwell painting to Wehling, hoping the artwork and its message of technological change find a place in the new Transportation Education Center.
The image depicts a Ford Model-T in front of an apartment building with onlookers and children clamoring to see the new mechanical marvel. The painting by the famous artist of Americana was dubbed “The Street Was Never the Same Again,” heralding change brought on by the internal combustion engine.