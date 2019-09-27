Chippewa Valley Technical College will be sending out a community survey in coming weeks about a proposed referendum to pay for a variety of expansions.
If the CVTC’s board moves forward, the referendum could occur April 7.
The CVTC Board approved conducting the survey at its meeting on Thursday.
CVTC President Bruce Barker said college officials are exploring adding student housing, constructing a new transportation education center and expanding the Emergency Services Education Center.
“We had our annual board retreat, and that’s really where our discussions started,” Barker said. “We’re in the final stages of preparing a survey. That will hit mailboxes around the middle of the month. That should hit about 20,000 mailboxes, and there also will be an online version.”
The CVTC Board has hired Slinger-based School Perceptions, a research firm that specializes in school referendums. School Perceptions worked with the Chippewa Falls school district in getting its referendum passed last year, and also worked with the Fox Valley Technical College on its recent referendum, Barker said.
Barker hopes to get positive feedback when people look at the items they are seeking.
“I think we’ll get a reasonably positive response,” he said. “I think people see the value of a technical education, especially since the recession.”
The results could be back by mid-November. If they are ready, the details will be shared with the CVTC Board at its Nov. 21 meeting.
The survey has several categories for the proposals, and it lists the costs of each option within that category, he explained. Barker said the more important number will be the tax impact on residents for each project.
In July, the CVTC Board released its three-year facilities plan, which included an 80,000-square-foot dorm building that would cost $20 million. It would be paid for through a public/private partnership and through borrowed dollars, the document states. Two years ago, CVTC performed a feasibility study on building a dorm, which indicated a 300-bed facility could be filled.
Barker said a housing shortage is definitely a problem.
“That really impacts our students’ lives,” he said. “They have to commute farther. So, they tend to take fewer classes, and more time to complete.”
The facilities plan also proposed a $25 million transportation center for the automotive maintenance program. Barker said that the lab still looks the same as it did in the 1970s, but there are more innovations in cars, particularly the growth in electric vehicles.
The facilities plan also called for adding 7,000 square feet of space to the Emergency Services Educational Center, 3623 Campus Road, at a cost of $1.75 million, and remodeling another 24,000 square feet of the center at a cost of $1.5 million. For instance, a new firing range would be built.
Barker said it’s important to have updated facilities to prepare students for their jobs.
“The more real-life scenarios they can practice on, the better prepared they will be,” Barker said.
CVTC last held a referendum in 1997, when voters approved a $10.7 million measure to build manufacturing and emergency services education centers and a campus in River Falls.