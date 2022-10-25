EAU CLAIRE — In times such as these, there will always be a need for those who are willing to lend an extra hand and care for others.
The Chippewa Valley Technical College intends to acknowledge the hard work of family and professional caregivers during its third Caregiver Conference from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the college’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
This in-person event will allow caregivers to meet colleagues and experts in their field, and learn about self-care, managing stress, senior care, estate planning and much more.
As reported by Politico, about 400,000 nursing home and assisted living staff in the United States have quit since January 2020, citing pandemic exhaustion, low pay and lack of advancement opportunities.
“The job losses arrive when America already faces an elder caregiver shortage, as 10,000 people daily turn 65 and birth rates decline,” Politico reported. “The labor shortage gripping America’s workforce across industries is felt most acutely in home health care.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for workers in the home health and personal care field is projected to grow 25% between 2021 and 2031, “much faster than the average for all occupations.” The median pay for a home health or personal care aide is only $14.15 per hour, or $29,430 annually.
The numbers don’t fare much better on a state level.
An August report by the Wisconsin’s long-term care associations — including the Wisconsin Health Care Association, Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, Wisconsin Assisted Living Association, LeadingAge Wisconsin and Disability Service Provider Network — found the state’s caregiver vacancy rate at assisted living facilities and nursing homes rose to 27.8% this year, as opposed to 23.8% in 2020.
The same report found Wisconsin, at the time, had 23,165 caregiver jobs open, but there were only 19,600 state residents looking for jobs.
Claire Lindstrom, CVTC’s business development and continuing education specialist, said the college took on the Caregiver Conference three years ago, when the Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance decided to pass on the project.
She said the issues surrounding the caregiving industry today have always been of concern to CVTC, and the college is eager to lend its support to the health care community in any way it can.
“We’re super excited to show this off to the community, to show our resources that we have at CVTC, to bring the community together,” Lindstrom said. “We just think it’s going to be a really great day.”
The 2020 and 2021 Caregiver Conferences were both entirely virtual events, drawing in around 30 and 50 attendees, respectively. This year, Lindstrom said they hope to see around 100-150 guests attend the school’s first-ever in-person Caregiver Conference.
“As our population continues to age, we’re going to have a need for more professional caregivers,” Lindstrom said. “We’re going to have a need for more family caregivers. Being able to provide them with the resources and the knowledge to be able to be successful and care for their loved ones also while caring for themselves, I think, is really important.”
Emmy-award winning journalist Karla Hult will be featured as a keynote speaker at the Caregiver Conference. Hult will share her favorite stories from the heart, according to a CVTC news release, including her family’s Alzheimer’s journey.
Her presentation, titled “You’re Not Alone, I’m Still Here, I Love You: Today’s Caregiver Crisis,” will touch on the caregiver crisis as the population continues to age, why family and professional caregivers need community support, and strategies to deal with the caregiver crisis, the college stated.
Breakout sessions at the conference include topics on mindfulness, dementia, peace of mind, eating well and caring well, assistive technology, veteran benefits, and brain health. In between sessions, massage chairs, paraffin dips, blood pressure checks, the opportunity to meet a therapy dog and a variety of educational demonstrations will be available to attendees.
Ultimately, the goal of the conference is to show area caregivers they’re not alone — they’re supported, appreciated and their mental health matters.
“This is a really great opportunity for them to maybe learn something new or add on to their knowledge,” Lindstrom said. “I think it’s a really great networking opportunity for them to connect with others in the caregiving role. And then it’s just an awesome way to find new resources in the community.”