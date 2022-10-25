EAU CLAIRE — In times such as these, there will always be a need for those who are willing to lend an extra hand and care for others.

The Chippewa Valley Technical College intends to acknowledge the hard work of family and professional caregivers during its third Caregiver Conference from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the college’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.