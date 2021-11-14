Eric Rygg, left, president of Silver Spring Foods, explained the design of the mobile food lab trailer and how the Eau Claire-based condiment company used it at local events before the COVID-19 pandemic.
From left, CVTC Culinary Management student Erica Jones, CVTC Culinary Management Chef Instructor Kevin Brown, Silver Spring Foods CEO Eric Rygg and CVTC Executive Dean of Business, Arts, and Sciences Lynette Livingston revealed the new Culinary Management Mobile Lab Wednesday. The trailer was donated to the college by Silver Spring Foods.
Photo courtesy of CVTC
EAU CLAIRE — Kevin Brown was like a kid in a candy store as he opened the doors of Chippewa Valley Technical College’s newly acquired Culinary Management Mobile Food Lab during the trailer’s reveal Wednesday.
“This mobile lab gives our students many opportunities they wouldn’t have had during their education here,” said Brown, CVTC’s Culinary Management chef instructor. “Food trucks are now a large part of our communities’ culinary experience. Using this mobile lab to bring our curriculum into other communities and to give our students a broader view of the culinary world is exciting.”
Brown gave tours of the 24-foot specially designed trailer that was donated to the college by Silver Spring Foods recently. The cost of the trailer is estimated at $40,000.
Eric Rygg, president of Silver Spring Foods, said the Eau Claire-based condiment company previously used the trailer as a food truck at local events like Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls and Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire. But the trailer hasn’t been used recently.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been sitting idle in a garage,” he said, adding that the company was happy to donate it to CVTC to support the culinary management program and future chefs.
The trailer-turned-mobile food lab will be used to promote the program’s public facing restaurant, 620 West. Culinary students will also be able to learn the intricacies of cooking in a small space, and specifically in a food truck.
Current culinary management student Erica Jones, 24, of Eau Claire attended the mobile food lab reveal. Jones said she’s excited for the opportunity to cook in the trailer.
“It’s actually fairly large. I’ve cooked in spaces smaller than that,” Jones said. “It’s not just for finger foods. We have the capabilities to prepare any kind of food in that space.”
Jones said she expects the mobile food lab will be helpful in teaching students how to cook in small spaces, since food trucks have grown in popularity.
Brown said the lab is being set up for winter storage, but come spring the goal is to travel to several CVTC campuses to share food prepared by students.