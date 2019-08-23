Rachael Winterling doesn’t usually look forward to the start of school, but this year feels different.
Winterling, a second-year paralegal student at Chippewa Valley Technical College, will embark on a new academic season next Monday with classmates, but many of her courses will not have the same look as last year. Winterling’s excitement stems from changes to the second floor of the business education center, where CVTC recently unveiled more than $2 million worth of renovations to classrooms, conference rooms, study areas, instructor offices and hallways.
Instead of the dim, brick interior that marked the second floor since it was built about a half-century ago, the upgrades showcase brighter, open areas with more room for collaboration and utilization of technology. Hues of gray, blue, white and brown accentuated new furniture and rooms, some of which were highlighted by natural light streaming in from new windows.
“It’s night and day,” Winterling said of the differences.
Lynette Livingston, CVTC dean of business, arts, sciences and academic initiatives, said the new spaces ideally serve as proving grounds for the 600 to 700 business students to work more with others and improve in their career fields.
“We have upgraded from what looks like a high school with lockers to a modern-day business facility,” Livingston said. “... It’s the signature piece, if you will, that really brings all of our programs and student life and the community together.”
Conversations about the renovations began several years ago between members of the business center and student life. Alisa Schley, CVTC director of student life, said the two entities both wanted more room for career development, modern innovation and collaboration, so they mutually agreed to work together on the projects.
The implementation process began about two years ago, and faculty, staff and students have worked intensely on it for the past year. All of the physical remodeling occurred this summer. Construction began May 17 and workers will put the finishing touches on a few minor areas this weekend before classes start.
“I have a feeling that the team is going to be working pretty hard over the weekend, but things are looking really nice,” Schley said.
The most prominent upgrade is the LINC center, which stands for learn, innovate, network and collaborate. It is composed of several classrooms, conference rooms and study areas. Much of the LINC is enclosed by glass, giving it a more inviting feel that allows passersby and potential students to see what is occurring.
Livingston said one of the overall goals involved making the second floor more of an appealing place for students to stay before and after class, so there are study areas for group meetings and study pods for individual work.
While conceptualizing the remodeling, staff members took in-person and virtual tours of different colleges and business offices around the state to gain a better idea for what to do. Winterling and other student organizations also provided ideas on furniture and how to spend resources.
Margo Keys, CVTC vice president of student services, said it was challenging to bring all of the ideas together from different organizations, while Schley mentioned the difficulty involved in maintaining existing classrooms space while creating and designing new classrooms. Despite some challenges, the work seems to have paid dividends.
Keys said the CVTC student government association paid for about $500,000 of the total renovation costs. A point of emphasis involved creating areas and conference rooms for student organizations to host meetings and conduct practice interviews. Winterling said meetings often occurred in coffee shops last year due to limited space, but that will no longer be the case.
Winterling called the upgrades a game-changer, and Schley concurred.
“If we’re really trying to have them showcase their professional skills, having them practice in the environment in which they’re going to be working makes a lot of sense,” Schley said.
Schley and Livingston most look forward to the students’ reactions upon seeing the space and said the upgrades could possibly increase student enrollment going forward.
Schley said the college aimed to create flexible spaces that can be adjusted to fit different technology and learning styles if necessary.
“Everything changes with time, so we want to make sure that the ideas and how we want to utilize the space today — if that doesn’t work five years from now, the space is still going to be there,” Schley said. “We want to make sure that it is flexible enough for us to be able to use it for many, many years to come.”
For Winterling and classmates, the renovations should serve as a warm introduction to the school year and potentially attract more students in the years ahead.