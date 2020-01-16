When taxpayers in 11 Wisconsin counties vote in the April 7 elections, they’ll find at least one referendum question on their ballot: Would you raise your property taxes to allow Chippewa Valley Technical College to borrow $48.8 million to build, expand and renovate its facilities across its district?
The CVTC District Board voted unanimously Thursday to send the referendum question to voters in spring.
“The last couple months we’ve gone through several procedural steps, following what we found out from (the community) survey and what the public supported,” CVTC President Bruce Barker said Thursday. “Tonight is the last step procedurally.”
If taxpayers approve the measure, the projects it would fund would include:
- Construction of a new Transportation Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $28 million. This project would be the lion’s share of the referendum funds.
- Expanding and remodeling the Emergency Services Education Center, beginning in 2021, for $9.2 million.
- A new robotic welding lab for $3 million.
- A land purchase in River Falls in 2020 for $2.5 million.
- A series of smaller projects, including adding mobile labs, remodeling at the Menomonie and Chippewa campuses, a storage facility and additional labs.
If the $48.8 million measure passes, it would trigger a district-wide average property tax increase of $13 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to CVTC.
That average increase is based on the 2019 equalized value of $26.2 billion of the college’s 11-county district, Barker said.
The projects would have a three-year timeline, with the lion’s share of the construction happening in 2021 and 2022.
The two largest projects − the new transportation facility and the emergency services building expansion − are planned for CVTC’s campus on the west side of Eau Claire. The new transportation building would sit just south of Highway 312, near the CVTC Energy Education Center.
The board wants to target workforce needs throughout the college’s 11-county district, as well as safety training needs, said board President Paul Bauer of Ellsworth in a news release: “We have a growing labor shortage and need to make structural changes to accommodate new technology and meet the expectations of employers. Our training facilities for emergency services workers are in need of an upgrade.”
The board voted in December to approve the $2.5 million purchase of the property on South Wasson Lane in River Falls, contingent on a successful April referendum. The site currently is Moody’s Automotive, an auto sale and service shop.
A state board will review CVTC’s intent to purchase the River Falls land in March, Barker said. That state board must also approve the sale before it’s final.
The board first signaled its interest in a referendum with a community survey in fall 2019, conducted by Slinger-based consulting firm School Perceptions. The survey was sent to 20,000 households in the CVTC district, and 2,657 people responded, according to the college.
CVTC last went to a referendum in 1997, when voters approved a $10.7 million measure to build manufacturing and emergency services education centers and a campus in River Falls.
The CVTC district includes Eau Claire, Dunn, Chippewa, Buffalo, Pepin, Trempealeau, Clark, Pierce, Jackson, Taylor and St. Croix counties.