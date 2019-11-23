Deer hunting is big business in Wisconsin.
It’s also a beloved pastime for many of the more than half million hunters who venture into the state’s woods and fields every November in hopes of shooting a white-tailed deer.
But this time-honored tradition — and its massive financial impact — could be running on borrowed time as a result of the threat from a tiny acronym: CWD.
Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose, was first identified in southeastern Wisconsin in 2002 and has been spreading ever since. The disease has been detected in five wild deer in Eau Claire County since fall 2017, including a mature buck killed in October, and the state Department of Natural Resources just confirmed the first positive test in Dunn County on Friday.
“If we don’t do something to stop CWD, deer hunting may not be anything like what it is now 50 or 60 years down the road ,” said Dave Zielke, chairman of the Chippewa Valley Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Team. “The big money, the huge cultural tradition, this disease potentially could shut that all off.”
Zielke painted a dark picture of a possible future where CWD could be so widespread that few deer live past 3 years old, trophy bucks become a thing of the past and high prevalence rates could cause people to lose interest in hunting and stop eating venison.
Already — though there has never been a documented case of a human contracting CWD — the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people not to eat meat from an animal that tests positive. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends that venison from deer harvested in CWD affected areas not be consumed or distributed to others until test results are known to be negative.
“If people don’t want to hunt them, deer could become like rats or varmints on the landscape,” Zielke said.
Zielke, a deer hunter himself who enjoys eating venison, stressed that this is not the way he thinks the CWD challenge has to play out. That’s why the advisory team he heads has been out front in promoting strong actions members believe can slow the spread of the disease and why they were so upset when the state Natural Resources Board rejected their recommendations.
The advisory team’s recommendation in July was to require hunters in six west-central Wisconsin towns to have their deer tested for CWD during the entire nine-day gun deer season, which began Saturday. The surveillance area around sites that have yielded positive tests is comprised of the towns of Rock Creek, Brunswick, Washington, Albany, Drammen and Pleasant Valley in Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties.
The DNR announced in September it would implement the recommendations, but then the Natural Resources Board overturned that decision Oct. 2 and made testing voluntary rather than mandatory in the area.
The reversal prompted the advisory team, which said its recommendations were widely supported by hunters and residents in the area, to send a letter to the Natural Resources Board expressing its “disgust” with the decision. Mark Noll, an advisory team member from Buffalo County, equated the change with “getting slapped in the face” and accused the board of being “gutless in this CWD fight.”
CWD is caused by an abnormal protein called a prion, which causes brain degeneration in infected animals and leads to extreme weight loss, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. CWD is considered part of the family of prion diseases, which include Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease in people.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, a vocal advocate for stronger preventive measures to address what he deemed a “critical issue facing our white-tailed deer population and the great hunting heritage in Wisconsin,” joined DNR officials in encouraging hunters to properly dispose of deer carcasses because the prions never leave the soil.
That means when an infected carcass is left in the woods, scavengers can scatter the prions across the landscape and the prions can live in roots and plants for other deer to feed on and potentially become infected, Smith said.
‘Head in the sand’
Zielke suspects many Wisconsinites don’t recognize the threat CWD poses to the state’s deer herd.
That fear was borne out by a Marquette University Law School poll last month indicating that more than half of the 799 state respondents believed CWD was staying about the same or decreasing. Only 27 percent correctly recognized CWD was increasing.
DNR data show that CWD was found in four of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 2002. That figure has now risen to 27 counties.
In Dane and Iowa counties, where the disease is considered endemic, the agency reports that the adult male prevalence rate has increased from 8-10% in 2002 to 35 percent in 2019. The rate for adult does rose from 3-4% to 15% in the same period. In isolated areas of those counties, the rate is more than 50 percent among adult bucks, said Mark Rasmussen, a DNR wildlife biologist in Buffalo County.
“Some hunters are taking a head-in-the-sand approach that if we don’t test for it, we don’t have it,” Zielke said.
Likewise, Zielke argued, some landowners don’t want expanded testing because they fear the results could lower land values.
Jess Carstens, a wildlife biologist in the DNR’s Eau Claire office, said concern among hunters “runs the gamut from people who are extremely concerned to those who think it has been here forever and view it as no threat to the herd or to people.”
Testing urged
Zielke and DNR officials disagree, and that’s why they are urging hunters who kill adult deer in Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties to submit a sample for CWD testing at sampling locations in those counties. The testing is free to hunters and anyone submitting a sample should receive test results within two weeks.
The recent positive tests reiterate that the disease exists in the region, and the health of the deer herd relies on cooperation from hunters, Carstens said.
“The only way we’re going to get the information we need is through compliance by hunters with the call for voluntary submissions,” Carstens said, acknowledging that it takes some effort by hunters to deviate from their normal routine and bring a sample in for testing.
It’s worth the effort, Rasmussen said, noting that CWD, once it reaches a certain level, can cause a long-term decline in the deer population.
“It could threaten part of deer hunting in Wisconsin, which is obviously a big part of our culture,” Rasmussen said.
Gathering data is key to slowing CWD’s march across the state.
“We need to get hunters to submit deer so hopefully by the end of the years if we get enough samples, it will give us a firm grasp on the geographic extent and prevalence of the disease in the southern part of the Chippewa Valley,” Rasmussen said, noting that such information will help drive deer management options.
The agency fell short of its sample goal in 2018 and this year is aiming for at least 300 samples from the surveillance area.
How CWD was introduced to west-central Wisconsin remains an open question.
“It’s pretty unlikely that we’ll ever figure out exactly how it got here,” Rasmussen said. “But it’s here, so we need to work on dealing with it now.”
Zielke, for one, called for the agency to take a more aggressive approach in dealing with CWD. That starts with the knowledge DNR scientists can gain through obtaining a robust sample size this fall.
“If hunters want their grandchildren to be able to experience what they did, then we have to take some action to slow the progression of the disease,” Zielke said. “In order to do that, we need people to get on board and be part of the solution.”