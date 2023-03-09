MENOMONIE — The use of deadly force by three law enforcement officers in a Jan. 21 officer involved shooting in Dunn County “were justified acts of self defense and defense of others,” Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Amidon Nodolf said Thursday.

“While the death of Nicholas Ciccarelli is tragic, based on his statements and actions that night, these officers were left with no other choice, likely in part due to the very high level of methamphetamine in his blood,” Amidon Nodolf said.