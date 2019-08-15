The March 2 officer-involved fatal shooting of a 46-year-old Neillsville man between Augusta and Fairchild was justified, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King said Thursday.
Tyler J. Meier was shot once in the chest by Augusta Police Officer Levi M. Stumo during an altercation.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Eaton was also involved in the incident.
According to the state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation:
The March 2 incident began when Eaton was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person just before noon on Kempten Road in the town of Fairchild. Stumo responded to assist Eaton.
Upon arrival, Eaton and Stumo were confronted by an agitated Meier. While Eaton and Stumo attempted to gain control, Meier began fighting with the officers and a struggle ensued.
During the struggle, less than lethal means were deployed but were unsuccessful. Meier was subsequently shot by law enforcement.
The officers immediately began life-saving measures, but Meier died at the scene.
King offered the following reasons why use of force against Meier was justified:
• Meier displayed erratic behavior before his contact with law enforcement. He closely followed a farmer driving a tractor and climbed onto the tractor, opened the door and began to kiss the farmer’s hand. Meier also said he was stranded and needed a tractor, even though he was operating his own vehicle at the time. Meier later put his vehicle into the ditch by the farmer’s mailbox.
• On a cold winter day, Meier took off all his clothing and approached the farmer and his friend in the farmer’s shop. Meier was told to leave and ultimately the farmer called 911 over the disturbing behavior he had witnessed.
• Meier was flagged by law enforcement dispatchers as combative. Meier had a history of violent behavior, including a prior conviction for felony murder. Dispatchers relayed pertinent historical information to law enforcement prior to their contact with Meier.
• Meier made multiple concerning statements to law enforcement. These included statements about dying and telling the officers they were going to have to kill him.
• Meier refused to obey clear commands from law enforcement on multiple occasions.
• A witness who observed part of the struggle advised that Meier was given many chances to comply with the officers before the physical fight began. The witness believed Meier’s actions appeared to be “suicide by cop.”
• Law enforcement attempted to gain control of Meier by the use of less lethal uses of force. These measures were deployed and included the use of a taser and pepper spray.
• During the struggle with law enforcement, Meier ripped off several items from the belts of officers, continually demonstrating not only his failure to comply but his intent to inflict harm to the officers.
• Meier made multiple aggressive moves toward the officers during the struggle and demonstrated an ability to inflict great bodily harm or death to them, including but not limited to attempts to strangle Stumo.
• Officers involved in the incident provided a consistent account of events that resulted in the use of lethal force against Meier.
• Meier’s actions toward the officers put them in a position to fear for their lives.
Meier was sentenced in March 2010 to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for felony murder in the death of a Neillsville man in 2009.
Meier killed Keith Young, 43, by punching him in the head on Feb. 1, 2009, during an altercation at a Neillsville tavern.
Young died the next day at a Marshfield hospital.